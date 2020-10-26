CONWAY — There may be no hotter team heading in the Division II playoffs than the Kennett High girls’ soccer team. The Eagles are riding a program-best five-match winning streak, including rallying from a 3-0 deficit at home on Friday to beat visiting Sacopee Valley from Hiram, Maine, 6-5 in overtime.
“I don’t want this season to end,” Coach Ron Krieger posted on the team’s Facebook page.
Kennett is 6-2 this fall.
Krieger was thrilled with his team’s performance on Friday, especially the heart of the hometown flock displayed after falling behind 3-0 early in the first half against Sacopee Valley.
“Your ‘average’ team packs it in and waits for the end of the game when you go down 3-0 early in a game, not Kennett girls soccer,” Krieger posted. “Just another hill to climb.”
Trailing the Hawks 3-0, the Eagles pressed forward, played their game and were rewarded.
“All game we played through balls to our two strikers, corner flag balls to our forwards and overlapping middies,” Krieger explained. “These created opportunities over and over again. One of these was right out of ‘our’ playbook. After Ivy (Zipf, freshman) received a pass from our midfield she pulled off an ankle-breaking pull-back and drove the ball down the right side serving a precise pass across to Aida (Wheat) to make it 3-1.”
Wheat, a freshman, cut the deficit even further with an outstanding individual effort. KHS drew level just minutes later when Shannon Abrams set up junior Isabelle Murray, who made no mistake from close range.
The Hawks responded and took a 4-3 lead into the break in the misting rain.
“Our halftime talk was spot on,” Krieger said. “Enthusiasm, good observations, confidence and a belief that they had this game in their grasps. You could hear the confidence and pride in the volume of the halftime cheer.”
Kennett knotted the match at 4-4 when sophomore midfielder Carli Krebs found Abrams with a perfect through ball, and the team’s second-leading scorer made no mistake finding the back of the old onion bag for the equalizer.
Sacopee regained the lead and once again Kennett refused to lose. Down 5-4, Krieger said goalie Sam Habert-Jaques made the save of the season, denying a Hawk with brilliant all-out diving save to keep the match close.
The Eagles tied the contest for the third time when Wheat completed her hat trick off a nice assist from defender Katie Brooks.
Tied at 5-5, both teams and the emotionally-drained spectators welcomed additional soccer with overtime.
“We continued our pressure, had a really early opportunity that we just missed on — then we kept with our game plan and won with a Golden Goal from Shannon Abrams scoring — left-footed — from a rebound off of a shot from Aida. Again following our game plan of crashing the net,” Krieger said.
Krieger said co-captains Lia Anzaldi and Katie Brooks “both had their best game of the season. Lia, with some assistance from first varsity timer Olivia Scott, shut down Sacopee’s best player and took her completely out of the game.”
He added: “Emily (Kenny) and Ashley (Garside) played outstanding in the back. Marissa (Caputo) and Carli (Krebs, her best game of the season) held the midfield together. Outside middies kept the pressure on all game and exhausted the Sacopee team with our continuous, relentless deep runs and pressure.
The Eagles are scheduled to lock boots again with the Hawks on Tuesday, traveling to Hiram, Maine, for a JV/varsity doubleheader, set for 4:15 and 6 p.m.
The New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association adopted an open tournament format with soccer this fall due to the coronavirus, allowing schools to play a regional schedule and out of the division.
Teams were placed into four regional clusters for the playoffs. There are four teams in the Region 3 cluster: Kennett along with Plymouth, Kingswood, and Merrimack Valley were placed in Region 3. All four schools were placed into a hat and drawn at random for seedings and home teams.
Kennett drew the No. 1 seed in Region 3 of the Division II playoffs and is slated to host rival Kingswood, the No. 4 seed in the region, on Thursday at 3 p.m. The Eagles beat the Knights 4-0 in Wolfeboro on Oct. 7 in the lone meeting between the two teams.
No. 2 Merrimack Valley is scheduled to host No. 3 Plymouth also on Thursday at 3 p.m.
If Kennett can beat Kingswood again it will host the regional final on Sunday against either MV or Plymouth.
