PINKHAM NOTCH — Albeit a little later than planned, the Kennett High cross-country team opened its 2023 racing season at Great Glen Trails in Pinkham Notch on Jan. 11.
Ten teams competed in the 4.5K skate race. Plymouth took team honors for the girls with Kennett pacing second. For the boys, Gilford skied to the win with KHS placing sixth overall on the afternoon.
Coach Steve Vosburgh was happy to see the Kennett skiers compete in what he called “a nice day of racing.”
Plymouth was credited with the win for the girls with 388 points, followed by Kennett, 362; Gilford, 360; Moultonborough Academy, 338; Bow, 333; Inter-Lakes, 164; Derryfield, 156; Profile, 155; and Berlin, 93.
Inter-Lakes, Derryfield, Profile and Berlin did not have the necessary four racers to finish the event to post a team score.
Plymouth’s Addi Englund won the race in 14:54. Hot on her skis was her sister Eli Englund and Kennett’s Carli Krebs, who finished second and third, respectively, to round out the podium in 15:20 and 15:26.
Other Eagles to finish were Piper Lopshanski, 13th, 17:57; Jocelyn Anzaldi, 14th, 18:35; Leah Alkalay, 22nd, 20:40; Mara Taylor, 24th, 20:54; and Zoe Groves, 33rd, 24:52.
For the boys, Gilford topped the field with 384 points, followed by Plymouth, 351; Bow, 336; White Mountains Regional, 334; Inter-Lakes, 331; Kennett, 325; Profile, 317; Kingwood, 276; Derryfield, 151; and Belmont, 100.
Belmont only had one skier, and he won the race. William Riley skied away from the field, winning by 33 seconds in 13:19.
Henry Stow of Gilford was second in 13:52, while Plymouth’s Leo Ebner completed the podium in third, 14:07.
Kennett was led by Gabriel Freedman, the lone member of the boy’s team last year, who was eighth in 15:2.
Fellow Eagles, all making their racing debut, were Willem Badger, 16th, 16:09; Kyle Stearns, 30th, 18:27; and Finn Lajoie, 47th, 24:14.
In middle school racing, over a 2.5 course, the Plymouth girls skied to team honors with 390 points, followed by Kennett, 364; Inter-Lakes (three skiers), 271; Moultonborough Academy (two skiers), 182; Gilford (one skier), 97; White Mountains (one skier), 182; and Kingswood (one skier), 85.
For the boys, Plymouth was first as a team with 362 points, followed by Inter-Lakes, 374; Kennett (three skiers), 282; Profile (two skiers), 197; Kingswood (one skier), 93; White Mountains (one skier), 87; and Moultonborough Academy, (one skier), 85.
The Plymouth girls swept the podium in the 21-skier field with Clair Gervez winning in 10:18, followed by teammates Grace Galvin, second, 11:17; and Eliz Flynn, third, 13:56.
Kennett was led by Jenna Burnell, who was sixth in 15:20. She was followed by Julia White, ninth, 19:22; Shannon Fay, 11th, 20:18; and Nia Lajoie, 16th, 28:19.
Individually for the boys, Profile’s Ezra Boisseau won the race in 10:52, while Kennett’s Thomas Hubbell was second in 11:36 and Giles Rogers of Inter-Lakes was third in 13:59.
Other Eagles in the 20-skier field were Evan Preece and Liam Alexander, who finished sixth and 13th respectively, in 15:16 and 16:11.
Kennett was scheduled to travel to Gunstock in Gilford for the annual paintball biathlon race last Wednesday but according to the Kennett Nordic Ski Team Facebook page, that meet was canceled due to a lack of snow.
Lack of snow should no longer be an issue for the Eagles, who have two meets scheduled for this week. KHS is slated to host a home meet in North Conway's Whitaker Woods on Wednesday (2:30 p.m.).
On Saturday (10 a.m.), the Eagles are scheduled to compete in the first of two New Hampshire Nordic Coaches Association NH Series races at Waterville Valley.
Every winter the NHNCA organizes the NH Series races, arguably the country's premier high school Nordic race series. These two races, one classical (on Feb. 11 at White Mountains Regional in Whitefield) and one skate technique (Saturday), attract over 600 middle and high school racers and their adoring fans.
This race series is used to select the top 24 high school boys and top 24 high school girls to Team NH to compete in the New England Nordic Ski Association's U16 and Eastern High School Championships in March.
