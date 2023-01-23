PINKHAM NOTCH — Albeit a little later than planned, the Kennett High cross-country team opened its 2023 racing season at Great Glen Trails in Pinkham Notch on Jan. 11.

Ten teams competed in the 4.5K skate race. Plymouth took team honors for the girls with Kennett pacing second. For the boys, Gilford skied to the win with KHS placing sixth overall on the afternoon.

