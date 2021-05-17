CONWAY — The Kennett High girl’s tennis team saw its four-match unbeaten streak come to an end on Friday on the road against Inter-Lakes in Meredith. The Lakers spoiled what would have been an otherwise perfect week for the Eagles with the 6-3 win in the third match in three days for the girls from Conway.
KHS swept a home-and-home series from Moultonborough Academy, winning 5-4 in Moultonborough on Tuesday and 5-4 at the Jon C. Judge Tennis Park on Wednesday’s
Coach Duncan Yarwoth’s Eagles are 4-2 in Division II with four matches canceled due to COVID-19.
Inter-Lakes improved to 4-2 in Division III with four matches canceled due to COVID, while fellow DIII school, MA is 2-9, with two matches canceled due to the pandemic.
Kennett hosted Berlin (4-3 in Division III) on Monday afternoon, kicking off a home-and-home series with the Mountaineers. After hosting Plymouth (4-2 in Division III with one contest canceled due to the coronavirus) on Wednesday, the Eagles are slated to travel to Berlin on Thursday and close out the week in Alton playing Prospect Mountain (3-2 in DIII with two matches canceled due to the virus) on Saturday (10 a.m.) in the first of three matches to close out the regular season.
Against Inter-Lakes, the Lakers won four of the six singles and took two of the three doubles to secure the victory.
In singles, Amelia Brown (Inter-Lakes) def. Ceremony Dockham 8-6 at No. 1; Julia Pendergast de. Ava Jarell 8-4 at No. 2; Raven Strother def. Lia Anzaldi 8-3 at No. 3; Shannon Derby (Kennett) def. Caitlin Haris 8-6 at No. 4; Gracie Baillargeon def. Danielle Donahue 8-3 at No. 5; and Jess Woodman def. Jocelyn Anzaldi 8-2 at No. 6.
In doubles, Brown/Pendergast def. Dockham/Jarell 8-4 at No. 1; Lia Anzaldi/Derby def. Strother/Harris 9-7 at No. 3; and Donahue/Woodman def. Baillargeon/Jocelyn Anzaldi 9-8 (7-5 in the tiebreak) at No. 3.
Before Wednesday’s match against Moultonborough, the Eagles recognized seniors Lia Anzaldi, Brianna Boynton, Dylan Derby, Shannon Derby, Kameryn Dockham, Ava Jarell, Nicole Lockhart, Amee Petell and Grace Ward for their commitment and dedication to the program over the past four years. Jarell and Petell were unable to attend the ceremony.
“This is a special group,” said Yarworth. “I started with you guys and before you, we had a hard time fielding a team. You’re the ones who helped to make this program and get it going in the right direction.”
The Panthers got off to a fast start, winning the No. 1, 2 and 3 singles, but KHS rallied to win the final three singles and then clinched the victory by winning the No. 2 and 3 doubles.
In singles, Megan Swedberg (MA) def. Dockham 8-0 at No. 1; Winnie Cox (MA) def. Lia Anzaldi 8-0 at No. 2; Caroline Elliot (MA) def. Derby 9-7 at No. 3; Baillargeon (KHS) def. Alyssa Fritchka 8-3 at No. 4; Jocelyn Anzaldi (KHS) def. Caroline Goren 8-2 at No. 5; and Lockhart (KHS) def. Abigail Bryant 8-0 at No. 6.
In doubles, Swedberg/Cox def. Dockham/Lia Anzaldi 8-3 at No. 1; Derby/Baillargeon def. Elliot/Goren 8-1 at No. 2; and Jocelyn Anzaldi/Lockhart def. Fritchka/Bryant at No. 3.
On Tuesday at the Panthers’ den, in singles, Swedberg (MA) def. Dockham 8-0 at No. 1; Cox (MA) def. Jarell 8-1 at No. 2; Lia Anzaldi (KHS) def. Fritchka 8-1 No. 3; Derby (KHS) def. Caroline Elliot 8-6 at No. 4; Baillargeon (KHS) def. Alyssa Goren 8-2 at No. 5; and Jocelyn Anzaldi (KHS) def. Grace Elliot 8-3 at No. 6.
In doubles, Swedberg/Cox def. Dockham/Lia Anzaldi 8-1 at No. 1; Lia Anzaldi/Derby def. Fritchka/C. Elliot 8-3 at No. 2; and Baillargeon/Jocelyn Anzaldi def. Goren/G. Elliot 8-2 at No. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.