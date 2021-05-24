CONWAY — The Kennett High girls’ lacrosse team made history last Tuesday when the Eagles netted the first win as a varsity program, topping Laconia 17-11 on the road.
“I’m so proud of these girls,” said Jennifer Laine, Eagles’ head coach. “This is a moment for this program to celebrate. A lot of lacrosse is a battle of wills and last Tuesday was a very hot day. The heat just radiated off the turf. We have tremendous depth and athletic ability. My philosophy was to sub early and often and have everyone work their butts off when they were out there. (Laconia) didn’t have as much depth and we capitalized on that. I have so many kids who want to learn and grow in this sport, it makes it a really fun way to win.”
Laine has seen a marked improvement in her team with every match.
“The day before the first game with Laconia, we talked as a team about mental toughness and having a positive attitude,” she said. “This team is arriving, you could see it last week.”
The two teams met again on Thursday at Centola Field in Conway, and the hometown flock nearly made it two wins in a row but fell 12-11 in a thrilling contest. When Bella Daly netted her sixth goal of the afternoon with 11:11 to play to put the Sachems in front 12-8, the Eagles never panicked. They carried the play for the rest of the game and nearly pulled off an amazing rally.
Junior Taylor Gaudette, who scored four goals in the contest, tallied her third of the second half with 5:34 to play to pull Kennett within three at 12-9.
With 4:55 left, senior co-captain Ella Chandler took a lovely pass from junior Arielle Butterfield and unleashed a rocket into the back of the net, making it 12-10.
With 3:21 to play in regulation, senior co-captain Jaelin Cummings tallied her second goal of the match with a fine individual effort to pull the Eagles within one at 12-11, setting the stage for a wild finish.
KHS appeared to have tied the contest with 49 ticks to play when Chandler was on target again. Just as she and her teammates were celebrating, the referee waved off the goal, calling a follow-through into the crease. According to Insidelacrosse.com, “Many times this call is made when players who have just shot the ball follow-through into defensive players beside or behind them especially when in the immediate crease area simply because of the proximity of said defensive players. The penalty carries a mandatory card.”
“Ella by sheer will ran the ball down and scored,” said Laine. “It looked like a beautiful goal…If we just had had two more minutes, I think we could have won it. We still had our legs. The fitness of these girls is incredible.”
Chandler gave the Eagles the lead in the opening minute of a see-saw first half. She scored Kennett’s first two goals.
Jordan Meir, who scored the program’s first-ever varsity goal against Plymouth on April 20, cut Laconia’s lead to 5-3 with 17:46 left in the first half from a feed by Chandler.
With 9:18 left in the opening stanza, Butterfield scored a sensational goal off a nice feed from Taylor Gaudette to pull to within 5-4.
After the Sachems scored the next two goals, Cummings took a nifty feed from Chandler to make it a 7-5 scoreline, and with 45 seconds left in the half, Ivy Zipf from pay dirt off an assist from Chandler to close out the scoring in the first 25 minutes.
Kennett now sits at 1-7 with five matches canceled due to COVID-19. The JV Eagles are 6-1 on the season.
“The JVs have had an incredible season,” Laine said.
The New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association adopted an open tournament format with lacrosse this spring due to the coronavirus, allowing schools to play a regional schedule and out of the division.
Teams were placed into four regional clusters for the playoffs. There were four teams in the Region 2 cluster. Kennett along with Bow, Kingswood, and Lebanon were placed in Region 2. All our schools were placed into a hat and drawn at random for seedings and home teams.
As luck would have it, Kennett drew the No. 5 seed and is scheduled to travel to Kingswood (9-2) on Monday to play the Knights, the No. 4 seeds, at 7 p.m. The winner of this game advances to play No. 1 John Stark (2-7) on Wednesday, June 2, at 5 p.m.
Hanover (6-2), the No. 2 seed, is slated to host No. 3 Merrimack Valley (5-4) also on June 2 at 5 p.m.
The two winning schools will advance to meet in the Division II quarterfinals on Saturday, June 5 (5 p.m.), at the site of the remaining highest seed.
Kennett and Kingswood met twice during the regular season with the Knights winning 16-6 in Wolfeboro on May 4, and 19-6 in Conway on May 6.
The Eagles are scheduled to close out the regular season this week with a home-and-home series with rival Plymouth at home on Monday, which was also senior day (results were not known as of press time), and visit the Bobcats on Thursday at 4 p.m. Kennett and Fryeburg Academy are also slated to play an exhibition game on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
Kennett and Plymouth have already met two times this spring with the Bobcats coming out on top 14-8 at KHS on April 20, and 16-5 in Plymouth on April 22.
“We are a completely different team than when we first played Plymouth,” Laine said. “We had just come out of (COVID) quarantine and we played them in the bitter cold. Even under these circumstances, the girls kept coming back and chose to have a smile on their faces. They’ve decided to enjoy every minute of this season. I think Plymouth will be surprised by how much we’ve improved.”
