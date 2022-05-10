CONWAY — The Kennett High girls’ lacrosse team is close in on a home playoff game. The Eagles have won two of their last three contests in impressive fashion and came up just short in their bid for three-game sweep.
KHS beat beat Coe-Brown Northwood Academy (1-6) 18-3 at home in the friendly confines of Centola Field on May 3; fell 8-6 in a nail-biter at home against Timberlane (5-5) last Friday; and thumped Spaulding (0-9) 18-6 on Monday in Rochester.
The Eagles were offensive-minded when the Bears of Coe-Brown came to town. Jennifer Laine’s troops scored early and often as they cruised to victory. Jordan Meier and Kate Vaughan each scored for goals, while Liza Graustein and Ivy Zipf both netted hat tricks (three goals apiece) while Arielle Butterfield, Cassie Irish, Izzy Fechette and Nora Goodman.
Kennett received stellar goalie play from freshman Alex Sweeney.
The Eagles are currently 5-4 in Division II and sit ninth in the league standings with five regular-season matches to play.
Thursday is Senior Day for the hometown flock, and the schedule will be flipped a bit. The junior varsity will kick off the action with Merrimack Valley at 4 p.m. with the varsity match to follow with the Pride (1-6) at 5:30 p.m.
Prior to Thursday’s game, the Eagles will recognize seniors Molly Arnold, Arielle Butterfield, Taylor Gaudette, Brynne Gove, Cassie Irish, Emily Kenny, Jordan Meier, Isabelle Murray, Abby Novak and Kate Vaughan for their commitment and dedication to the program over the past four years. The brief ceremony is slated for 5:15 p.m. with the game to follow.
Division II standings as of Tuesday had Portsmouth at 10-1 followed by Windham, 9-1; Hollis-Brookline, 8-2; Oyster River/Newmarket, 6-2; Winnacunnet, 5-2; Hanover, 5-3; Kingswood, 4-3; Pembroke Academy, 4-3; Kennett, 5-4; Goffstown, 5-4; Timberlane, 5-5; ConVal, 2-3; John Stark, 2-6; Memorial/West, 2-8; Coe-Brown Northwood, 1-6; Merrimack Valley, 1-6; Alvirne, 0-8; and Spaulding, 0-9.
