A pair of Bobcats sandwich junior Sam Sidoti during the Kennett High game against Oyster River on Jan. 13. The Eagles topped the Bobcats 70-48 to maintain their undefeated streak. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
PENACOOK — It wasn’t pretty, but the Kennett High girls’ basketball team remained undefeated in Division II play with a 36-26 victory over Merrimack Valley in Penacook on Jan. 16. The Eagles followed that up with a 58-20 road win over Berlin on Thursday night.
The wins lifted Kennett to 9-0 in league play and 12-1 overall after going 3-1 at the 43rd annual Mike Lee Holiday Tournament in Farmington. KHS still sits atop the league standings as one of two undefeated teams in the 22-team division along with Bow, which is 8-0. Pelham fell from the unbeaten ranks last Tuesday with a 55-47 loss at Milford (7-2).
“It was a struggle for us offensively,” Larry Meader, Eagles’ head coach, said of the MV matchup “We didn’t shoot well. We shot 27 percent from the field and we average 43 percent.”
After a solid first half, behind a strong defensive effort that saw the girls from Conway carry a 24-8 advantage into the locker room at halftime, the Eagles hit a rough patch in the third quarter and were outscored 16-3 by the Pride (2-5).
“We weren’t playing great in the first half, but we were able to beat their press and our defense was spectacular,” said Meader.
He added: “(MV) came out in man to start the second half, and we’ve played really well against that this season, but for whatever reason, we were out of sorts. We lost our composure and poise and started throwing the ball away. Credit to the Pride, they were very active defensively.”
Kennett committed a season-high 20 turnovers. The Eagles had averaged just 11 per game before Monday.
The hometown flock was able to slowly pull away down the stretch thanks to a solid performance at the charity stripe. The Eagles were 13-18 (72 percent) from the free-throw line.
“It wasn’t a pretty sight, but we gutted it out,” Meader said.
Junior Sam Sidoti led Kennett with 11 points and pulled down 10 rebounds. Kaylee McLellan added eight points to go along with seven assists and four rebounds; Kaley Goodhart and Hope Elias both had five points; Sydnie Chin had four points and six rebounds, while Catherine Chick had three points.
Kennett earned a season sweep over Berlin (4-7 in Division III) on Thursday. The Eagles beat the Mountaineers 54-18 in Conway on Dec. 21, and just like in the first encounter, they jumped on the girls from Berlin early.
“We kicked it into gear in the second quarter with our defense leading the way,” said Meader.
KHS led 30-8 at halftime.
“It was not one of our better shooting nights,” Meader said. “I actually thought we shot better than we did. We ended up at 34 percent from the field, which is a little low for us.”
The Eagles had a strong night from the foul line, going 19-23 (82 percent).
Kennett’s defense forced the Mounties into 25 turnovers. KHS committed just seven in the game.
“It was a good overall win,” Meader said. “I was pleased how we played defensively. Berlin has a girl (senior Makenna Peare), who averages around 16 points per game, and we put Sydnie on her. She scored two free throws in the first half, made a layup in the third quarter and added five more points in the fourth for a total of nine. Defensively, the girls are playing well.”
Goodhart led all scorers with a game-high 16 points, while Chin had 10 points and four assists; Elias, eight points and six rebounds; Sidoti, six points and nine rebounds; McLellan, four points and five assists; Chic, four points and five rebounds; Marissa Caputo, four; Marlie Liebendw, four (4-4 at the line); and Abi Hynes, two.
Kennett is scheduled to host Lebanon (1-7) on Tuesday (6 p.m.) and rival Kingswood (0-9) on Friday (5 p.m.).
The Eagles beat their Carroll County neighbors 57-7 in Wolfeboro on opening night on Dec. 13.
