01-13-23 KHS WBB sidoti sandwiched
Buy Now

A pair of Bobcats sandwich junior Sam Sidoti during the Kennett High game against Oyster River on Jan. 13. The Eagles topped the Bobcats 70-48 to maintain their undefeated streak. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)

PENACOOK — It wasn’t pretty, but the Kennett High girls’ basketball team remained undefeated in Division II play with a 36-26 victory over Merrimack Valley in Penacook on Jan. 16. The Eagles followed that up with a 58-20 road win over Berlin on Thursday night.

The wins lifted Kennett to 9-0 in league play and 12-1 overall after going 3-1 at the 43rd annual Mike Lee Holiday Tournament in Farmington. KHS still sits atop the league standings as one of two undefeated teams in the 22-team division along with Bow, which is 8-0. Pelham fell from the unbeaten ranks last Tuesday with a 55-47 loss at Milford (7-2).

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.