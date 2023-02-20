CONWAY — The Kennett High cross-country ski team turned in several strong performances in a pair of races last week, first, at second N.H. Coaches Series race in Whitefield on Feb. 11, and then at the Jackson Classic on Wednesday.
Coach Steve Vosburgh was pleased with how the Eagles skied and sees the team peaking at the right time with the state championships on the horizon.
At the N.H. Series race, a 5K skate event, Lebanon’s Hanna Annelies won the race by 22 seconds in 11:48. She was joined on the podium by Adah Chapman of Moultonborough and Elli Englund of Plymouth, who finished second and third, respectively, in 12:10 and 12:12.
Senior Carli Krebs led the Kennett girls, finishing seventh overall in the 154-skier field in 12:23.
Other KHS finisher were Piper Lopashanski, 38th, 14:42; Jocelyn Anzaldi, 47th, 15:00; Mara Taylor, 74th, 16:19; Leah Alkalay, 85th, 17:05; Zoe Groves, 111th, 19:16; and Vivian Rober Carpenter, 121st, 20:08.
Training mate Cora Treiss of Berlin was 39th in 14:43.
For the boys, Belmont’s William Riley, the son of Kennett High girls' cross-country ski team captain Tabitha Dean, won the race in 9:42. Joining him on the podium were Ford Sayre teammates Simon Phipps and Sawyer Weale, who were second and third, respectively, 9:46 and 9:59.
The Eagles were led by Gabriel Freedman, who was 21st out of 170 skiers in 11:30. He was followed by Willem Badger, 26th, 11:35; Kyle Stearns, 106th, 14:40; and Finn Lajoie, 145th, 17:21.
Kennett was back in action last Wednesday hosting a classical race at Jackson Ski Touring in Jackson.
The Plymouth girls took team honors with 387 points, followed by KHS, 369; Gilford, 364; Moultonborough Academy, 355; and Berlin, 89.
Individually, in the 5K race, Englund and her Plymouth teammate Ella Ronci finished first and third, respectively, in 15:55 and 16:35, while Adah Chapman of Moultonborough Academy was second in 16:17.
Krebs was the top Eagle, placing fourth overall in 17:25, followed by Anzaldi, eighth, 19:14; Lopashanski, 11th, 19:42; Alkalay, 16th, 21:21; Taylor, 17th, 21:24; Groves, 24th, 28:35; and Rober-Carpenter, 25th, 25th, 29:35.
Treiss was 13th in 20:14.
For the boys, Gilford won the meet with 384 points followed by Plymouth, 376; Kingswood, 351; Kennett, 269; and Belmont, 100.
Reilly, the lone Belmont skier, won the race in 13:22. He was joined on the podium by Gilford’s Aiden Bondaz, second, 13:55; and Plymouth’s Leo Exner, third, 14:07.
Badger led the three Kennett finishers, placing seventh in 15:47. He was followed by Stearns, 16th, 19:10; and Lajoie, 24th, 26:12. Freedman did not race for the Eagles.
Kennett is scheduled to head to Plymouth on Wednesday for a 3 p.m. race.
The N.H. Series races are used to help determine the athletes who will qualify for the Eastern High School and the U16 championships teams.
The New England Nordic Association is scheduled to host the 2023 Eastern High School Championships March 10-12 at the Rikert Outdoor Center in Ripton, Vermont.
The U16 Championships are slated to be held at the Fort Kent Outdoor Center in Fort Kent, Maine, March 17-19.
Team selection to both squads is awarded to the top 24 boys and girls, plus four alternates, and is determined by taking the average of each skier’s four best races using the NHRL points system. If an athlete declines to participate, the next ranked athlete will be offered the spot.
The Eagles are scheduled to compete in the Division I Cross-Country Ski State Meet at Great Glen Trails on Tuesday, March 7 at 9 a.m.
The Meet of Champions, which brings together the top 10 boys and girls from each division for a day of racing, is slated to be held on Tuesday, March 14 at 4 p.m. at a site still not yet determined.
