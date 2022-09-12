CONWAY — It was a good week for the Kennett High field hockey team. The Eagles went 2-0 and jumped into the top five in the Division II standings.

The Eagles improved to 3-1 on the season with an impressive 6-0 victory over rival Plymouth (1-4) at home in the friendly confines of Centola Field and finished up the week with a hard-fought 1-0 road win over Lebanon (2-2) on Friday.

