Freshman Raegan Armstrong takes a shot on goal during Kennett High's field hockey game against Plymouth on Sept. 7. The Eagles dominated the Bobcats to win 6-0 an Armstrong scored her first varsity goal. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
CONWAY — It was a good week for the Kennett High field hockey team. The Eagles went 2-0 and jumped into the top five in the Division II standings.
The Eagles improved to 3-1 on the season with an impressive 6-0 victory over rival Plymouth (1-4) at home in the friendly confines of Centola Field and finished up the week with a hard-fought 1-0 road win over Lebanon (2-2) on Friday.
“Teamwork,” Coach Amanda Werner said when asked about the key to the wins. “Everyone did their job and picked each other up when they needed it.”
Portsmouth and John Stark sit atop the Division II table tied at 5-0, followed by Souhegan, 4-0; and Hanover, 2-0.
Against the Bobcats, the Eagles clicked on all cylinders. Vivian Rober-Carpenter and Leah Alkalay both scored two goals in the win while Georgia Coleman and Raegan Armstrong also found the back of the cage for the hometown flock.
“The major difference is we capitalized on our opportunities when they presented themselves,” said Werner. “It was not the prettiest or our best game but they got the job done when it mattered most and got the win.”
At Lebanon, Allie Hussey scored on a reverse shot in the first quarter and the girls from Conway made that lead hold up.
“Allie had a solid game and a great goal but overall it was a full team effort to get the win with everyone stepping up when we needed it,” Werner said.
She added: “Our defense was challenged. (Starting goalie) Madison (Walcott) did not play and won’t play this upcoming week due to an injury at practice. Our defense and freshman goalie Kallyn Ewing stepped up big for us.”
Kennett is scheduled to travel north through Pinkham Notch on Tuesday (4 p.m.), weather permitting, to play rival Berlin (2-1).
The Mountaineers were in action on Monday hosting Gilford (3-0). The results of the match were not known as of press time.
The Eagles will close out the week hosting Carroll County rival Kingswood (1-2-1) for Homecoming on Saturday at 11 a.m.
