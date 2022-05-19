CONWAY — With a playoff spot secured, the Kennett High boys’ tennis team is now playing the waiting game — waiting to see who the Eagles will meet in the first round of the Division II playoffs on Tuesday.
While the regular season is scheduled to conclude on Friday, Kennett completed its schedule in style on Tuesday topping Carroll County rivals Kingswood 9-0 at the Jon C. Judge Tennis Park on what was Senior Day for the hometown flock. Before the match with the Knights, Coach Jason Cicero recognized seniors Camden Bailey, Jack Cryan and Spencer Ogren for their commitment and dedication to the program.
The win lifted the Eagles to 7-6 in Division II. With 14 teams in Division II, the top nine qualify for the playoffs. Kennett currently sits in the seventh spot.
“Without (Kingswood’s) No. 1, we knew we would be in good shape but you still need to execute in the matches and our guys certainly did,” said Cicero.
He added: “The boys also wore green shirts as a surprise to me to support Evan who is finishing his last couple of radiation treatments in Boston this week. Kingswood gave us a couple of good matches at No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles but the boys took care of business.”
In singles against the Knights, Dax Rivera won 8-5 over Aidan Kelley; Camden Bailey won 8-2 over Aidan Thompson; Spencer Ogren won 8-2 over Jackson Hall; Willem Badger won 8-0 over Jackson Boudman; Daven Bailey won 8-0 over Charlie Stipo; and Jack Heysler won 8-0 over Spenser Kelly.
In doubles, Rivera/Ogren beat Kelley/Thompson at No. 1 8-3; Camden Bailey/Badger won 8-0 over Hall/Boudman; and the Eagles took the No. 3 doubles with Noah Hembree/Austin Roberts winning 8-2 over Stipo/Kelly.
In two recent matches, Kennett fell 7-2 on the road against Portsmouth (6-6) on May 11, and rebounded to top St. Thomas (3-9) 6-3 in Dover on May 13.
Against Portsmouth, in singles, Rivera fell 8-2 to Aidan Shilman; Camden Bailey fell 9-7 to Raphael Tenne; Ogren won 8-5 over Henry Anderson; Badger fell 8-3 to Josh White; Daven Bailey fell 8-2 to Ben Welsh; and Jack Heysler fell 8-2 over Aidan Holt.
In doubles, Shilman/Tenne topped Kennett’s Rivera/Ogren at No. 1 8-4; Camden Bailey/Badger won 8-5 over Anderson/Holt; and the Clippers took the No. 3 doubles with Daven Bailey/Cryan falling 8-2 to White/Welsh.
“They were tough as usual but we did not play our best tennis,” Cicero said. “Long bus ride at the end of a back-to-back-to-back. I think we could give them a better match and we may get the chance in the playoffs. Cam lost a tough match after being up 6-3. The kid really tightened up his game. Spencer played his best match of the season. He was locked in and moved the kid all over the court. Cam and Willem are starting to come together nicely in the No. 2 doubles spot getting a solid win.”
Against the Saints, the match was all square at 3-3 after the singles, but the boys from Conway swept the doubles for the victory.
In singles, Rivera fell 8-2 to Ryan Whiting; Camden Bailey won 8-5 over Dan Tanguay; Ogren won 8-4 over Owen Simas; Badger won 8-1 over Aidan ; Daven Bailey fell 8-4 to Sam Franson; and Jack Heysler fell 8-4 to Jade Smith.
In doubles, Rivera/Ogren beat Whiting/Simas 8-4; Camden Bailey/Badger won 8-3 over Tanguay/Jack Simas; Daven Bailey/Heysler won 8-3 over White/Smith.
“Very important and significant win,” said Cicero. “Our upperclassmen lead the way in singles. Our young guys are getting valuable match experience and will learn how to win these matches in the future.”
He added: “Tied 3-3 heading into doubles but I felt confident in our guys and they delivered. Convincing wins in all three matches sealed the deal and our playoff spot. Dax and Spencer are learning how to play together and use each other’s strengths. Cam and Willem are a very smart team and continue to be solid and Daven and Jack are playing very well and learning to win matches. Daven is becoming a force at the net.”
