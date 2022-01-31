CONWAY — The Kennett High boys’ basketball team closed the book on the regular season in style by going 3-0 last week with all three games being come-from-behind victories. Winners of five of their last six contests, the Eagles have put themselves in prime position to host a Division II playoff game next week.
“We have a 75.5 percent chance,” Coach Jack Loynd said smiling on Monday afternoon. “You asked the mathematician and those are the latest odds. It’s pretty exciting.”
Kennett opened the week on Jan. 24 with a 42-40 victory over Oyster River in the Peter Ames Gymnasium; on Wednesday, after a slow start to Senior Night, the Eagles beat rival Plymouth 55-31; and closed the week on Friday with a 42-40 road win over Bow in a contest where they were missing four players.
“We had a great week,” Loynd said. “We were without Grady (Livingston); Spencer (Ballou), Evan (Koroski) and Jake (Infinger), so we were really undermanned. We got a really gritty effort from the boys we had.”
He added: “We were in kind of a hostile environment. They were 7-8, a spot behind us in the standings. If they had beaten us they would have held the tiebreaker. This win moves us three or four spots in the seedings. We were probably looking at 12th or 13th before this win. Now, most likely, we’ll be eighth or ninth. Who the heck knows what’s going to happen this (final week of the regular season)? We’ve got a snowstorm (Winter Storm Landon) forecast for the end of the week and some teams have a lot of basketball left to be played. Coe-Brown has five games this week.”
Given the limited bench, Kennett’s five starters saw plenty of action. Nick Houghton-LaClair and Isaiah Mojica played the entire game while Ben Dougherty and Alex Clark logged 31 minutes and Daven Bailey played 30 of the 32 minutes.
“Fortunately for us, we stayed out of foul trouble,” Loynd said. “We were down by nine at the half and went into a zone in the second half, which (the Falcons) had trouble adjusting to. This led them to take timeouts, which helped our guys a lot.”
Dougherty and Clark led the Eagles with 12 points apiece, while Houghton-LaClair added 11; Mojica, five; and Bailey, two.
Mojica finished with a game-high 12 rebounds. The talented guard is second on the team in rebounding this season.
Kennett is 10-8 in Division II and 14-8 overall after winning the 42nd annual Mike Lee Holiday Basketball Tournament in Farmington over the Christmas break.
“We were 5-7 at one point in the season, but we won five of our last six to close the season,” Loynd said. “The guys have taken good care of the basketball and their shot selection has really improved in the second half of the season.”
Kennett was in an offensive funk in the first half of Wednesday’s home game against Plymouth. The Eagles went more than eight minutes without a basket but somehow managed to trail only 11-10 at the half.
“We scored only two points in the first quarter and then score 27 in the third quarter, people were wondering why I said to the team at halftime,” Loynd said with a grin. “I told them, ‘You’re taking good shots, playing good defense, the shots are going to fall.’ And, they did. I think we had a few Senior Night jitters."
The final 16 minutes belonged to the hometown flock who celebrated Senior Night in style with the come-from-behind 55-31 victory.
It was Senior Night on Wednesday for the hometown flock. Before tipoff, the Eagles recognized seniors Spencer Ballou, Shane Fay, Nick Houghton-LaClair, Grady Livingston, Isaiah Mojica, Spencer Ogren and Ameer Senor for their commitment and dedication to the program over the last four years.
Houghton-LaClair led all scorers with a game-high 16 points. Clark added 14 points followed by Livingston and Dougherty who had six points each; Mojica, five; Bailey, four; and Ogren and Senor, two apiece.
Wednesday’s win came on the heels of another comeback in the Peter Ames Gymnasium on Monday when the Eagles rallied from a seven-point fourth-quarter deficit to top Oyster River 42-40.
“It was another gutsy performance,” said Loynd. “We were down three of our top eight players. The kids have had to adapt from playing up-tempo pressure defense to slowing things down (due to the short bench).”
Mojica led the Eagles with 14 points; Bailey and Houghton-LaClair each added 10; Livingston, five; Ogren, two; and Dougherty, one.
Dougherty grabbed nine rebounds in the win, while Bailey hauled down seven. Houghton-LaClair had five assists.
As of Monday, Coach Loynd’s troops sat ninth in the league table, trailing Souhegan (14-1), Lebanon (12-1), ConVal (14-2), Pelham (12-2), Sanborn (13-3), Pembroke (9-5), Bishop Brady (8-5) and Laconia (9-7).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.