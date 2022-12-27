The Kennett High boys’ basketball team began defense of its title at the 43rd annual Mike Lee Holiday Basketball Bash in Farmington on a strong note on Monday with an 80-24 victory over Franklin. Here, KHS senior Alex Clark goes strong to the hoop for two in the win. (COURTESY BALL603)
FARMINGTON — All 11 members of the Kennett High boys’ basketball team scored in an 80-24 victory over Franklin at the 43rd annual Mike Lee Holiday Basketball Bash in Farmington on Monday.
The Eagles, who are the defending tournament champs, shot 60 percent from the field and knocked down seven of 11 3-pointers in the win over the Golden Tornadoes, who play in Division IV where they are currently 2-3.
“It was good to get everyone into the game and be able to work on some things,” said Jack Loynd, Eagles’ head coach. “I don’t like coaching in games like that, but once in a while, it’s not bad especially since we’ve only had two scrimmages and played one regular-season game. We played the first half like it was a regular game and in the second half we emptied the bench.”
The game marked the season debut of talented sophomore Davin Bailey, who had been sidelined since October with a back injury. He tickled the twine for 10 points in his return to the hardwood.
“He’s amazing,” said Loynd. “For a kid who hasn’t been able to run and jump for several weeks, honestly, he looked really good. I was only going to play him in two-minute spurts. He was a pleasant surprise.”
Loynd said the hometown flock got off to a slow start but about three minutes into the first quarter, “it was like a switch went off,” and the Eagles were off and running while playing pressure defense.
Offensively, freshman Bo Noung Jr. led Kennett with 15 points. Senior Alex Clark, 10; Bailey, 10; Evan Koroski, eight; Jayden Jackson, eight; Tristyn Jones, seven; Ben Dougherty, five; Jake Infinger, five; Tyler Walcott, five; Tavon Porter, four; and Owen Robertson, three.
Coach Loynd praised the play of Koroski.
“Evan has played extremely well,” he said. “He’s taken his floor game to another level this season.”
Dougherty had a plus-minus rating of plus 32, while Walcott, who had a game-high six assists, was at plus 31.
Jackson, a freshman, led the Eagles with six rebounds.
“I’ve seen considerable progress in the last two and a half weeks,” said Loynd. “We need to continue to improve and develop the team chemistry.”
Next up, Kennett (1-0 in Division II) is scheduled to play Derryfield (4-2 in Division IV) on Wednesday at noon.
The Cougars beat Franklin 60-32 on Tuesday.
“They’re a pretty solid team,” Loynd said. “They’re very skilled. We’ve got to be ready for them and play disciplined basketball.”
He added: “I like this tournament. I’m pleased for us to have the opportunity to participate in it.”
