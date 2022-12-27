KHS boys hoops - Holiday Bash - Alex Clark

The Kennett High boys’ basketball team began defense of its title at the 43rd annual Mike Lee Holiday Basketball Bash in Farmington on a strong note on Monday with an 80-24 victory over Franklin. Here, KHS senior Alex Clark goes strong to the hoop for two in the win. (COURTESY BALL603)

FARMINGTON — All 11 members of the Kennett High boys’ basketball team scored in an 80-24 victory over Franklin at the 43rd annual Mike Lee Holiday Basketball Bash in Farmington on Monday.

The Eagles, who are the defending tournament champs, shot 60 percent from the field and knocked down seven of 11 3-pointers in the win over the Golden Tornadoes, who play in Division IV where they are currently 2-3.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.