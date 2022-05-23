CONWAY — If you want be the best, you’ve got to beat the best.
The Kennett High boys’ tennis team learned its playoff fate on Monday. The Eagles (7-6) have secured the No. 7 seed but will face defending champs Lebanon (12-1) in the quarterfinals of the Division II playoffs on Thursday in Lebanon at 3:30 p.m.
The Red Raiders beat the Eagles 8-1 in the lone meeting between the two schools during the regular season in Conway on May 5.
Last year in the state finals, held at Bedford High School on June 5, Lebanon (10-0) topped Portsmouth (17-1) 7-2 to win the title.
In the May 5 meeting, Lebanon was missing its top singles player.
Against Lebanon, in singles, Dax Rivera fell 8-2 to Nolan Arado; Camden Bailey won 9-8 (7-4 in the tiebreaker) over Boden Schiffer Deckler; Spencer Ogren fell 8-4 to Will Katz; Willem Badger fell 8-3 to Finn Ericson; Daven Bailey fell 8-1 to Lari Holwawala and Jack Heysler fell 8-3 to Matthew New.
In doubles, Rivera/Camden Bailey fell 8-0 to Arado/Halwawala; Ogren/Badger fell 8-5 to Deckler/Katz; and Daven Bailey/Heysler fell 8-3 to Ericson/New.
“Lebanon is a very strong team despite missing their No. 1,” Coach Jason Cicero said following the match. “There were not many close matches. Spencer played hard at No. 3 and had a chance until the Lebanon player figured it out.”
He added: “The highlight of the match was Cam Bailey winning again in dramatic fashion 9-8 in a tiebreaker. Despite the loss, the team is getting better and learning each match and the future looks bright.”
Members of this year’s team include seniors Camden Bailey, Jack Cryan and Spencer Ogren; juniors Willem Badger, Grant Barahona and Evan Koroski; sophomores Martin Lockhart, Dax Rivera and Jake Young; and freshmen Daven Bailey, Noah Hembree, Jack Heysler and Austin Roberts.
Kennett completed its regular-season schedule in style on May 17 topping Carroll County rivals Kingswood 9-0 at the Jon C. Judge Tennis Park on what was Senior Day for the hometown flock. Before the match with the Knights, Coach Cicero recognized seniors Camden Bailey, Jack Cryan and Spencer Ogren for their commitment and dedication to the program.
With 14 teams in Division II, the top nine qualified for the playoffs.
Division II standings as of Monday had Oyster River, 14-0; Lebanon, 12-1; Bow, 11-2; Coe-Brown Northwood, 9-5; Windham, 9-5; ConVal, 7-5; Kennett, 7-6; Portsmouth, 7-7; Goffstown, 6-8; Souhegan, 6-8; St. Thomas, 4-9; Hollis-Brookline, 2-12; Kingswood, 1-13; and Sanborn, 0-13.
No. 8 Portsmouth is scheduled to host No. 9 Goffstown in a play-in match on Tuesday with the winner advancing to play No. 1 Oyster River in Durham on Thursday at 4 p.m.
In other quarterfinal action, No. 3 Bow hosts No. 6 ConVal; and No. 4 Coe-Brown shots No. 5 Windham. Both matches are scheduled for 4 p.m. on Thursday.
The semifinals are scheduled for Monday at 4 p.m. at the site of the highest remaining seeds.
The finals are slated for Wednesday, June 1 at Bedford High School at 3 p.m.
