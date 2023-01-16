GORHAM, Maine — The Fryeburg Academy indoor track team is off and running in 2023. The Raiders took to the oval at the University of Southern Maine on Jan. 6 for their season-opener
The boys from Fryeburg scored 35 points to finish seventh in the team results, while the FA girls took eighth with 10 points.
Greely took overall team honors for the boys with 118 points, followed by Yarmouth, 114.5; St. Doms, 101; Poland, 89; Wells, 54; Sacopee Valley, 43.5; FA, 35; and North Yarmouth, 1.
The Greely girls also ran away with team honors on the night with 143 points, followed by Yarmouth, 96; St. Doms, 67; Poland, 55; Sacopee Valley, 47; North Yarmouth, 37; Wells, 23; and FA, 10.
Senior Jacob Adams led a one-two sweep by the Raiders in the long jump with a winning leap of 20’3.5”, while teammate Arkie Baptista was second at 19’2.5”. Fellow Raider Jacob Eveleth was 19th at 9’10”.
In the 55-meter dash, won by Yarmouth’s Harry Dougherty in 6.79 seconds, Adams was fifth in 7.0, followed by Austin Dorner, 25th, 8.5; and Sam Johnson, 29th, 8.88.
Eveleth ran 7.62 in the junior 55 meters and 27.89 in the junior 200 meters.
In the 200 meters, won by Poland’s Nick Garey in 23.77, Zack Emery was 19th in 29.02; and Dorner, 23rd, 30.5.
In the mile, won by Chris Pottle of St. Doms in 4:48, Baptista was seventh in 5:31.
In the 55-meter hurdles, won by Nolan Garey of Poland in 7.77, Emery was sixth in 9.82.
In the 4X200 relay, won by Poland in 1:38.27, FA was fourth in 1:47.97.
In the high jump, won by Sacopee’s Carter Boulanger at 5’10”, Baptista was second at 5’6”.
In the shot put, won by Kenett Kinti of Greely with a toss of 38’1”, Sam Johnson was 11th, 25’5”; and Tristan Nylin, 12th, 25’3”.
For the girls, in the 55 meters, won by Abigail Johnson of Greely in 8.07, Amber Gagnon was 11th, 9.79; and Barbara Artero, 14th, 10.45.
Madeline Beckwith was 31st in the junior 55 meters in 10.86.
In the 200 meters, won by Johnson in 28.84, Gagnon was 10th, 40.01; and Artero, 11th, 41.94.
In the junior 200 meters, Enna Carbone was fourth in 30.89; Beckwith, 21st, 41.10.
In the junior 400 meters, Carbone was fourth in 1:15.33.
In the 4X200 relay, won by Greely in 1:56.90, FA was fifth in 2:24.56.
Trevor Hope’s Raiders were scheduled to return to USM on Friday.
