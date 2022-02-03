FRYEBURG — It was a busy week on the oval for the Fryeburg Academy indoor track team last week. The Raiders made the jaunt to the University of Southern Maine in Gorham twice for a pair of meets, competing on Friday and last Tuesday.
“Theses meets involved the entire league, 13 teams, I believe,” said Coach Kevin McDonald. “The Raider girls are struggling as a few have chosen to sit the meets out due to COVID-19 concerns. That’s also the case with the boys, but not as bad an impact.”
Coach McDonald said there have been “some bright lights,” already this season.
Junior Jacob Adams has dominated the long jump, winning both meets last week and has qualified for states. He jumped 20’4” last Tuesday and 20’2.75” on Friday.
“Jacob also is very close to qualifying in the 55-meter dash and the 200,” said McDonald as Adams was sixth in 7.21 in the 55 on Friday and fifth in 25.82 in the 200 on Friday. “JoJo Jensen is also very close to the state marks in the very same events (sixth in the 200 on Friday in 25.87, and 12th in the 55 on Tuesday in 7.33).”
Adams, Jensen, Jayden Victor and Arkie Baptista make up the 4x200-meter relay team. They were fifth out of 11 teams on Tuesday, running 1:49.16, and eighth out of 13 squads on Friday in 1:51.04.
“If they smooth out the rough spots they could make it to states,” McDonald said. “That would be very exciting to see.”
In the shot put, Derek Maxim and Padric McGrath finished fifth and sixth, respectively, on Tuesday with tosses of 36’10 and 36’9.25”. On Friday, McGrath was seventh with a throw of 36’8.5”.
“Padric and Derek are throwing very well in the shot put,” McDonald said. “Both have met the provisional standard for states in that event. These young men have done this on their own as FA does not have a real throws coach. I am very happy to see these two find success in this event.”
In the high jump, Baptista got the win at 5’, while Zack Emery was second at 4’8” on Friday, while on Tuesday, Baptista won at 5’4”, and Emery was second at 5’.
“Arkie and Zack have been flying high in the high jump, going one-two in both meets,” said McDonald. “These two are only sophomores and have taken to this event under the guidance of Coach Trevor Hope. I do not believe we have seen either of these athletes have their best jumps as yet. States could be possible for both. Arkie is also lowering his 200-meter best week by week and will be the third leg on our relay if this keeps up.”
McDonald said Jayden Victor is closing in on States in the 55 meters and the 200. On Friday, he was 13th in the 55 meters in 7.33, and 10th in the 200 in 26.22.
“Jayden is a very powerful runner with the best yet to come,” he said.
For the girls, freshman Enna Carbone is doing several events this winter. In the 200 meters, she was third on Tuesday in 32.67; fifth in the 400 meters in 1:16.17; and ninth in the triple jump at 22’.5”. On Friday, she was fourth in the 200, 32.06; third in the 400, 1:13.22; and 11th in the triple jump, 21’7.25”.
“Enna Carbone, only a freshman, is having a fantastic season,” McDonald said. “Enna competes in the 200, 400 and the triple jump. She has finished right at the top and given the team valuable points. Enna processes very well is a serious athlete and if she sticks with track and field will become a force to reckon with.”
He added: “Along with Enna, May Kim has started to see success taking a huge 6 seconds off her 400-meter time (1:22.77 on Friday). May is from Korea and new to track and field. A tough worker at practice, always giving her all and the times are starting to show that.”
The Raiders have a global really team.
“We also are running an all-Korean relay and they are starting to gel and may score some points in the near future,” McDonald said. “The girl's team has finished 11th of 12 teams in the first meet (2:30.44) and 10th out of 13 in the second meet (2:36.56).
