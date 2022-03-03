BRIDGTON, Maine — The Fryeburg Academy/Lake Region/Oxford Hills hockey team has been in more than its fair share of close games this season. Those nail-biters paid dividends in the opening round of the Class A playoffs on Wednesday night. The No. 6 seeded Ice Cats beat No. 11 Marshwood/Traip/Sanford/Noble 4-3 in four overtimes for their first career playoff win at Chalmers Ice Arena in Bridgton before a record crowd.
The contest was a thriller and both players, coaches and spectators were thoroughly exhausted at junior Owen Galligan lit the lamp with 3:46 left in the fourth overtime to advance the Ice Cats into the Elite Eight. As a great sign of respect following the game, for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic surfaced, players for the Knighthawks and Ice Cats opted not to do the socially-distanced wave but instead returned to the traditional handshake line. It was great to see the players and coaches show a true sign of mutual respect for each other.
“I find myself repeatedly say, ‘I don't think we can top that experience’ after a game and then I’m consistently baffled when we do top it,” Coach Wayne Neiman. “This one will be tough to top. Overall, it was such a great experience.”
He added: “Our guys played 77 minutes in one sitting last night. While we might not have the most individual talent, they definitely proved there’s no quit in them. They’ve got a lot of grit and they showed it.”
Members of the Ice Cats include seniors Matt Aker, Noah Grant and Wyatt Knightly; juniors Owen Galligan, Myles Garland, Colton McCarthy, Peyton McMurtray, Caleb Micklon and Colin Murphy; sophomores Brenan Ellis, Brady Heath, Kolbie Kaeser, Jacob Lemery, Nathan Metcalf, Kadan Neureuther and Myles Wooster; and freshmen Neil Heath and Marshall Tibbetts.
The win lifts FA/LR/OH (12-6) into a quarterfinal matchup against No. 3 South Portland (12-6-1) on Friday at 5:30 p.m. at Troubh Arena (old Portland ice arena). Admission is $3 for students and $5 for adults.
South Portland hosted and beat No. 14 St. Dominic (2-18) 5-1 on Wednesday.
The Ice Cats and Red Riots met just once during the regular season with South Portland coming out on top 4-3 in overtime at the Chalmers Ice Arena on Jan. 31. In that initial meeting, FA/LR/OH erased a two-goal deficit to knot the game in the third period and force an extra period of play. South Portland outshot FA/LR/OH 58-25 in the contest.
“I think we don’t mind coming into games as the favorite, but my guys thrive even better when we’re in the underdog role,” Neiman said. “We’re looking forward to the opportunity.”
Hockey fans were treated to an instant classic on Wednesday.
FA/LR/OH and Marshwood split their two meetings this winter with each team winning on its opponent's home ice. The Ice Cats won the first encounter 4-1 at the Dover Ice Arena on Feb. 5, despite the Knighthawks holding a 22-16 shots on goal advantage.
Marshwood won the second matchup 3-1 at the Bridgton Ice Arena on Feb. 19, and this time the Ice Cats had the shot advantage of 26-23.
The third meeting contained nonstop action between two evenly matched teams. The Ice Cats played the Knighthawks to a 1-1 scoreline after the opening 15 minutes of play. Kaden Neureuther netted the goal for FA/LR/OH.
The Ice Cats opened up a little bit of breathing room in the second period with two goals to take a 3-1 lead. Wyatt Knightly and Caleb Micklon found the back of the net for the boys from western Maine.
The Knighthawks refused to concede victory and worked tirelessly to knot the game at 3-3 with two third-period goals.
Then it was off to overtime and sudden victory. The teams played through three eight-minute overtimes setting the stage for the fourth OT. Galligan, the top goal sniper for the Ice Cats this winter picked his spot with 3:46 left to give the Ice Cats the win.
FA/LR/OH goalie Noah Grant was fantastic between the pipes, stopping 53 of the 56 shots he faced, while Knighthawks’ netminder Benjamin Ott recorded 28 saves on the night.
“Both goalies were exceptional,” said Neiman. “Without Noah, we wouldn’t be in the position we’re in. There hasn’t been a game this season where he hasn’t faced less than 35 shots.”
The Maine Principal’s Association adopted an open tournament format this winter due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Top seed Edward Little and No. 2 Bangor received first-round byes.
In other opening-round matchups, No. 8 Lewiston (9-10) hosted and beat No. 9 Windham/Westbrook/Bonny Eagle (7-11-1) 6-2; No. 4 Falmouth (11-7-1) hosted and beat No. 13 Biddeford/Massabesic/Old Orchard (4-14) 7-1; No. 5 Thornton Academy (13-5) hosted and beat No. 12 MTA/Lisbon/Morse (6-13) 3-1; No. 7 Scarborough (10-8-1) hosted and beat No, 10 Portland/Deering (6-11) 6-5; and No. 3 South Portland (11-6-1) hosted and beat No. 14 St. Dominic (2-18) 5-1.
In other quarterfinal action, with games played Friday and Saturday, No. 1 Edward Little plays No. 8 Lewiston on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.); No. 4 Falmouth meets No. 5 Thornton Academy Friday at 5:10 p.m.; and No. 2 Bangor plays No. 7 Scarborough on Saturday.
