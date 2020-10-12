CONWAY — Head Coach Camden Clark likes the direction the Kennett High boys’ soccer team is heading. The Eagles are starting to click on the pitch and that solid play led to a 2-0 victory on Thursday over rival Kingswood at home in the local derby.
“The boys played really well,” Clark said by phone on Sunday. “I was happy with the way we moved the ball and completely worked around Kingswood for the entire match.”
Kennett was rewarded for is play with two first-half goals coming from senior Riley Hayes.
“Riley was a rock the whole game,” Clark said.
Clark said fellow senior Aidan Sherlock “had an unbelievable game” and he “never stopped working.”
Clark also praised the play of sophomore midfielder Willem Badger.
Junior Audrey Narducci recorded the shutout in goal for the Eagles, while Colby Eastwood, Liam Narducci, Jack Cryan and Matt Nordwick were a fortress in front of him.
Kennett and Kingswood were slated to wrap up a home-and-home series in Wolfeboro on Friday, but the match was postponed after Kennett announced its first positive case of COVID-19 at the school on Thursday. KHS Athletic Director Neal Weaver said a makeup date has not yet been scheduled.
Kennett is scheduled to host Belmont (2-4-1 and 11th in Division III) on Tuesday (3:30 p.m.) to kick off a home-and-home series with the Red Raiders. The Eagles are slated to travel to Belmont on Thursday (4 p.m.) and wrap up a three-match week with a trek through Pinkham Notch on Saturday to play Berlin (6-1, fourth in Division III) at 11 a.m.
“I’m looking forward to the week,” said Clark. “If we play as we did against Kingswood we should have a good week.”
Belmont had dropped to matches in a row, falling 1-0 at home to Gilford on Oct. 5, and 2-0 at Gilford on Thursday. The Red Raiders split two contests with Plymouth, falling 4-3 at home on Sept. 28, but beat the Bobcats 2-1 in Plymouth on Sept. 30.
Berlin is riding a four-match win streak, including topping Kennett 2-1 in Conway on Oct. 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.