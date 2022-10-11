FRYEBURG — The Fryeburg Academy field hockey team has its sights set on a playoff berth. With just a couple of games left heading into the final week of the season, the Raiders (5-5) hope to win out and possibly secure a home tournament match next week.
Coach Dede Frost’s troops ran into a pair of tough opponents recently, falling 3-0 at home to highly-touted Cape Elizabeth (9-2) on Sept. 28. and 5-3 at Yarmouth (4-4) on Oct. 3.
The Capers came to Fryeburg and took a page out of the Raider’s playbook by scoring two goals in the first quarter then added one late to win 3-0.
FA had chances to score throughout keeping the pressure on the Capers but could not seem to tuck the ball in the cage. Zoey Bougard was credited with nine saves on Raider shots in the game. Meanwhile, Ryna Wales was on her game for Fryeburg turning back nine Cape Elizabeth shots in goal.
Fryeburg was scheduled to travel to Naples, Maine, to play local rivals Lake Region on Monday. Results were not known as of press time.
The Raiders beat the Lakers 2-0 on goals from Greta Hermanson and Gabby Udota in the first meeting in Fryeburg on Sept. 13.
The Raiders are slated to close out the regular season this week with a pair of home matches, hosting Yarmouth (4-4) for a rematch on Wednesday (5:30 p.m.) in the first match under the lights at John H. Atwood Stadium, and will entertain Freeport (7-3-1) on the new Clarence Mulford Field on Friday (5:30 p.m.).
Prior to Friday’s game, the team plans to recognize seniors Lilianah Amazeen, Alegra Bartlett, Grace Murley, Abigail Paulding, Eliza Thorne and Samantha Winterbottom for their commitment and dedication to the program over the past four years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.