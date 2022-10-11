09-22-22 FA FH thorne run

Senior Eliza Thorne races down the field with the ball at the Fryeburg Academy field hockey game against Greely on Sept. 22. The Raiders won the match 3-0. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)

FRYEBURG — The Fryeburg Academy field hockey team has its sights set on a playoff berth. With just a couple of games left heading into the final week of the season, the Raiders (5-5) hope to win out and possibly secure a home tournament match next week.

Coach Dede Frost’s troops ran into a pair of tough opponents recently, falling 3-0 at home to highly-touted Cape Elizabeth (9-2) on Sept. 28. and 5-3 at Yarmouth (4-4) on Oct. 3.

