FRYEBURG — The Fryeburg Academy boys’ alpine team took team honors in a five school giant slalom meet at Shawnee Peak in Bridgton, Maine, on Jan. 17. The FA girls placed fourth on the night.
Coach Sam Dyer’s boys scored 21 points to best Yarmouth, 31.5; Gray New-Gloucester, 41; and Greely, 87. Lake Region did not have the necessary four skiers finish in order to post a team score.
Individually, Yarmouth’s Asher Lockwood and Killian Marsh finished one-two overall in 1:06.44 and 1:07.31. Marsh has the fastest first run (33.25), while Lockwood had the quickest second run (33.13).
Fryeburg’s Hogan Bemis rounded out the podium, placing third in 1:09.57.
Teammate Dana Hamlin was fourth, 1:14.04; Danali Jensen, sixth, 1:14.71; Ethan Nemeth, eighth, 1:16.75; Chandler Thorne, ninth, 1:17.02; Holden Edenbach, 10th, 1:17.03; Burmat Parramon, 11th, 1:17.21; Aaron Zakon, 13th, 1:18.48; Nicholas Turner, 16th, 1:20.21; Ryan Meade, 18th, 1:21.80; Jordi Gimeno, 20th, 1:22.65; Corbin Blake, 22nd, 1:29.61; and David Bellis-Benne, 25th, 1:42.15.
Gabe Grace was fifth after the first run (36.45); Ian Jacobson was seventh (36.73) and Leonardo Cinetto, 16th (38.93), but the trio did not finish their second runs.
For the girls, Yarmouth took first with 24 points, followed by Lake Region, 36; Gray, 49; Fryeburg, 56; and Greely, 70.
Yarmouth’s Brooke Boone had the fastest two runs (33.56 and 35.86) to win the race in 1:09.42. She shared the podium with Lake Region skiers Ashley Pelletier and Lauren Roy, who finished second and third, respectively, in 1:10.40 and 1:12.76.
The Raiders were led by Samantha Winterbottom, who was eighth on 1:18.54, followed by Eliza Thorne, ninth, 1:19.22; Grace Murley, 11th, 1:22.88; Aletheia Carney, 28th, 1:39.00; Elsie Leonard, 29th, 1:41.00; and Hazel Lewis, 31st, 1:44.70.
Sherry Bellis-Benn was 21st (42.47), Agueda Ruiz, 29th (47.06) and Gabriel Ruiz, 31st (48.32) after the first runs but did not complete their second ones.
The Raiders were scheduled to race slalom at Shawnee Peak on Monday night. Results were not known as of press time.
