FRYEBURG — Fryeburg Academy boys' varsity soccer coach Bob Hodgman-Burns will run the 18th annual Fryeburg Academy Soccer Camp this summer. There are still openings for interested soccer players.

The camp, open to boys and girls from kindergarten to eighth-grade from across Western Maine and the Mount Washington Valley, runs Aug. 15-19 on the Fryeburg Academy Game Field in Fryeburg, Maine.

