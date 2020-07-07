ETHAN REINBACH
Ethan Reinbach
Parent names: Laura and Greg Reinbach.
What town do you live in? Fryeburg.
What sports have you played?
“Cross-country and track.”
How many seasons have you played sports — count this spring!
“Eight.”
Favorite candy? “Reese's Peanut Butter Cups.”
Hidden talents?
“Drumming.”
When you entered high school as a freshmen, what were goals of high school sports?
“I wanted to build a foundation in running so I could make it part of my lifestyle.”
Favorite career athletic moment?
“Breaking 20 minutes on a 5K!
Favorite senior athlete and why you selected him/her?
“Elijah Howe because he was a great captain for cross-country and track.”
What is your legacy to the athletic program at Fryeburg Academy?
“I hopefully inspired the underclassmen to view sports not only as a competition, but as an opportunity for self-improvement.”
What were you most looking forward to in your spring sports season?
“Finishing my high school career with faster course times, and getting to say a proper goodbye to my teammates and coaches.”
Message to the Class of 2021?
“The most important aspect of high school sports is giving us a head start in making fitness a lifestyle.”
Favorite inspirational quote?
“Long distance running is 90 percent mental, and the other half is physical.”
What role have your parents played in your athletic career?
“They've attended my races and drove me to practice when I couldn't drive.”
Future plans?
“I will attend Columbia College Chicago to study contemporary, urban and popular music.”
Anything else you want the public to know about you?
“Thanks Coach Reilly and Coach K!”
