Parent names?
“Jenn and TJ.”
What town do you live in?
“Fryeburg.”
What sports have you played?
“Baseball.”
Favorite candy?
“Payday.”
When you entered high school as a freshmen, what were goals of high school sports?
“I wanted to become a better athlete.”
Favorite career athletic moment?
“My first varsity win pitching!”
What were you most looking forward to in your spring sports season?
“I was looking forward to playing my last year with the teammates and friends I grew up with.”
Favorite inspirational quote?
“Don’t let the fear of striking out keep you from playing the game.”
What role have your parents played in your athletic career?
“My parents have supported me over the years by never missing a game.”
Future plans?
“I plan to attend UMaine Orino to receive my masters in electrical engineering.”
