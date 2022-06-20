FRYEBURG — The new multi-sport stadium at Fryeburg Academy will be named after the late John H. Atwood — a former FA teacher, coach, administrator and respected community member. School officials made the announcement last Wednesday.
“The Atwood family has had a long and enduring relationship with the Academy,” said FA Head of School Erin Mayo. “John’s legacy is evidenced by the continued success of our athletics program and the growth of our alpine and Nordic ski teams. We are thrilled to recognize and pay tribute to John’s many accomplishments.”
Atwood’s three children — all Fryeburg Academy alumni — are excited about this meaningful recognition that honors their father’s legacy.
“Even before our dad became a coach and a faculty member, he loved everything Fryeburg Academy had to offer. As young kids, we attended the plays, the concerts and sporting events,” recounts his children Nancy Atwood Mockler ’69, John ’71, and Peter Atwood ’74. “When he became a teacher, coach and athletic director in the 1960s, he was immersed in all things Fryeburg Academy; he had found his calling.”
They added: “He continued to groom the cross-country ski trails, time ski races and watch his grandchildren compete in athletics in his retirement. He especially enjoyed seeing former students — many of whom had become lifelong friends. The Academy meant so much to him. We’re happy that dad and our mom, Esther, can contribute to the new athletic stadium and that Fryeburg Academy has chosen to honor him. Thank you all so much.”
The board of trustees at the Academy voted last fall to install synthetic turf and lights at the school’s current football field location.
The plan’s initial phase includes:
• An infilled synthetic turf field suitable for soccer, football, boys lacrosse, girls lacrosse and field hockey. It will be lined for each of the teams.
• Seating for 624 spectators. The grandstands will be centered to the field.
• A new 8’ by 30’ press box that will be above the grandstand.
• Sports lighting, a new scoreboard and a sound system.
• Various parking improvements.
The lights, according to the artist rendering, will be a four pole, 50 fc system ad sad 70’ feet.
“Through the winter,” Fryeburg Academy Athletic Director John Gordon said, “what I felt really proud of was how many coaches and officials praised our indoor facilities. I believe this will put out outdoor venue into the same conversation.”
“I think it will be a huge benefit for our spring sports teams,” he said. “It’s going to allow them to get outside earlier, thanks to the turf. Bad weather won’t be as much of an issue of ruining the field. The synthetic surface will be a big plus.”
Atwood grew up in Massachusetts and attended the University of New Hampshire before leaving to join the 10th Mountain Division. He trained at Camp Hale and went to officer candidate school, graduating as a second lieutenant. During his time overseas, Atwood was a U.S. Army Ski Team member in 1945.
After serving his country, he returned to UNH and earned a degree in hotel management. From 1948 to 1951, Atwood was the assistant manager of the Sunapee State Park Ski Area and managed the Exeter Inn until 1954.
In 1954, Atwood became manager of Severance Lodge on Kezar Lake in Lovell, Maine, moving his family to Fryeburg, where he later joined Fryeburg Academy as a business education teacher in 1967.
Atwood, who died in April of 2015, served the Academy for 14 years as a faculty member and eight years as its athletic director. He was an avid skier and golfer and, while serving as AD, transformed many aspects of the Academy’s athletics program. During his first year, Atwood created the girl’s ski and golf teams and coached both for the duration of his FA tenure. He brought home the alpine state championship title in 1976.
Atwood also founded the Fryeburg Junior Ski Program in 1958 and managed the program through the next decade. He was a Lake Kezar County Club member, serving as president for eight years and a trustee for 30 years. He was inducted into the Maine Ski Hall of Fame in 2010 and into Fryeburg Academy’s Hall of Excellence in 2012.
