JACKSON — Kennett High’s Gabriel Freedman and Piper Lopashanski were members of Team New Hampshire which won the 2022 NENSA U16 Championships at the Jackson Ski Touring Foundation in Jackson over the weekend. Stateline neighbor Owen Reinbach of Fryeburg Academy competed for Maine in the championships.
New Hampshire secured the overall team title by winning the team really and picking up 70 extra points, which pushed the Granite State to the top of the podium with 10,221 points, edging rival Vermont by just nine points after four events.
Maine finished third overall with 10,015 points, followed by Massachusetts, 8,814; while New York, which fielded a much smaller team than in previous years, was sixth with 883 points.
Selected teams of U16 skiers (age 14-15) from five of the six New England states and New York competed in a series of four races over 1 1/2 days in Jackson. Races included freestyle (skate) for boys and girls; a sprint race for boys and girls; and the relay.
There were 98 boys in Saturday’s skate race. James Underwood of Vermont won the race by a second on 14:20.4, beating New Hampshire’s David Northcott (Fall Mountain), who was second in 14:21.4, while Maine’s Abraham Geissinger completed the podium in third, 14:22.5, less than two seconds out of first.
Freedman was the 14th New Hampshire skier to finish, placing 55th in 16:58.
Reinbach was 91st, the 23rd Maine skier, in 18:56.
Massachusetts took team honors for the boys with 1,727 points, followed by Vermont, 1,603; New Hampshire, 1,571; Maine, 1,528; and New York, 141.
For the girls in the skate race, Vermont’s Ava Schneider topped 91 other skiers for the win in 19:58. She shared the podium with Maine’s Nyla Scott and Reese Furneaux, who were second and third, respectively, in 20:17 and 20:27.
Lopashanski was the 15th Granite State skier, finishing 56th overall in 22:54.
Vermont won the team event with 1,699 points, while New Hampshire and Maine tied with 1,669 points, followed by Mass., 1,354; and. N.Y., 127.
On Sunday, in the sprints for the boys, Vermont’s Niko Cuneo, skied to victory in 2:40. New Hampshire’s Oliver Wilson (Dublin) was second, 2:48.0; and Alexander Scopinich-Burgel of Mass., was third, 2:48.7.
Freedman tied for 41st with fellow N.H. skier Otto Bourne (Lebanon), in 3:04.4. They were the eighth and ninth N.H. finishers.
Reinbach, the 21st finisher from the Pine Tree State, was 90th in 3:25.8.
Massachusetts won the boys’ sprint with 1,690 points, followed by Vermont, 1,648; Maine, 1,588; N.H., 1,532; and N.Y., 122.
Maine’s Nyla Scott was the fastest female sprinter, winning in 3:16.3, ahead of Frances Tucker of Mass., who was second in 3:17.3; and New Hampshire’s Sarah Glueck (Ford Sayre), who took third, 3:18.2.
Lopashanski was the eighth N.H. finisher, placing 23rd in 3:33.5.
New Hampshire skied to the team honors in the sprint with 1,759 points, followed by Maine, 1,650; Vermont, 1,642; Mass., 1,353; and N.Y., 173.
In the team relay, New Hampshire’s Glueck, Wilson, Addi Englund (Plymouth) and Northcott skied to the win in 39:41.8, to top Vermont-1 (Ava Schenider, Charlie Kehler, Ruth Krebs and James underwood), 40:20.3, whole Maine-1 (Nyla Scott, Abraham Geissinger, Reese Furneaux and Henri McCourt) was third, 40:21.5.
Lopashanski skied for N.H.-11 with Amelia Walsh (Hopkinton), Sully Sturtz (Keene) and Niko Cole-Johnson (Proctor), and finished 29th in 46:33.4.
Freedman raced on N.H.-8 with Heron Hannon (Plymouth), Noah Gardner (Ford Sayre) and Florence Dapice (Hopkinton), and finished 29th in 46:33.4.
Reinbach was a member of Maine-9 with Reed Proscia, Zeke Zelonich, Emerson Bois, and finished 31st in 47:20.9.
The Granite State won the team relay with 3,690 points; Vermont, 3,620; Maine, 3,580; Mass., 2,690; and N.Y., 320.
Combining freestyle and sprint results and listing the top 80 finishers, James Underwood of Vermont was the top overall boy with 254 points. New Hampshire’s Oliver Wilson was second with 251 points, while Alexander Scopinich-Burgel of Mass., was third, 245.
Freedman was 48th overall with 156 points.
For the girls, Maine’s Nyla Scott was first with 265 points, followed by Vermont’s Ava Schneider, 258, and Frances Tucker of Mass., 250.
Lopashanski was 38th overall with 173 points.
To qualify for the teams, each state ranks and chooses its top 24 male and female skiers, plus a few alternates. The list is chosen in early March. In New Hampshire, that is done by an NHRL (New Hampshire Ranking List) based on the average of each skier’s four best races of the season. NHNCA (New Hampshire Nordic Coaches Association) Series races have more point value than regular-season races, so skiers who do well at those do well in the rankings.
Maine chooses their U16 and ESCH teams differently. They held a U16/EHSC Maine Nordic Selection Race, on March 5, at Sugarloaf Outdoor Center and chose their girls’ and boys’ teams from the top racers.
Reinbach was the first Fryeburg skier to qualify for this team since Silas Eastman qualified in 2010.
