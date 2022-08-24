Senior Vivian Rober-Carpenter has been selected as one Kennett High's three honorary captains for the 2022 field hockey team. She was one of the leading scorers for the Eagles last year. (LLOYD JONES PHOTO)
CONWAY — “Don’t stop until it’s done” is the mantra of this year’s Kennett High girls’ field hockey team. The Eagles return a talented lineup and look to make a deep playoff run this fall behind the leadership of new varsity Coach Amanda Werner, or “Coach W (pronounced Dub)” as she’s affectionately called by the hometown flock.
“Remi (Snowdon) gave me that nickname,” Werner, who moves up from the junior varsity to take over the varsity coaching duties from Cassie Daley, who retired following the 2021 season, said, laughing. “Coach W. has just stuck.”
Kennett is scheduled to open its 2022 season at home at Centola Field when Oyster River comes to town for a 4:30 p.m. match.
Joining Werner on the sidelines is new JV Coach Chrissy Coffield, a former four-year standout for the Eagles who played at Colby Sawyer College.
Werner, who grew up in New Jersey, and played collegiately at UMass Lowell, is in her second year with the program and is excited about her team.
“We’re still relatively young,” she said, “so we should be solid for another couple of years. It’s been a good, but quick preseason. The girls are excited about this season.”
In 2021, in a rematch of the 2020 Division II field hockey championship game, this time the ball bounced Souhegan’s way in the state quarterfinals. The No. 3 seeded Sabers topped No. 6 Kennett 2-1 behind a pair of fourth-quarter goals in Amherst on Oct. 22.
“Last year, we felt like we ran out of energy (in the fourth quarter),” said Werner. “Our team slogan is ’don’t stop until it’s done,’ and that means to push through until the final whistle. These girls have a lot of potential.”
Kennett finished its season 10-5-1 last year.
The Eagles lost seniors Molly Arnold, Arielle Butterfield, Veronica Carboni, Caroline Coleman, Ella Fecteau, Taylor Gaudette, Brynne Gove, Jordan Meir and Lily Orth to graduation last June.
Also, last fall, Coach Daley presented the John Marsden Award to senior Taylor Gaudette and the Deryl Fleming Award to Snowdon.
Gaudette is playing field hockey for the Division II Converse University in Spartanburg, South Carolina this fall.
The Marsden Award "is presented to a senior, a player who demonstrates good sportsmanship and a positive attitude. This athlete is also very coachable, works hard, and is a committed member of the team."
The Deryl Fleming Award "is presented to the field hockey player that demonstrates true commitment, dedication and love for the game of field hockey."
Members of this year’s varsity team are seniors Leah Alkalay, Tessa Capozzoli, Morgan Carr, Grace Gagne, Sydney Graziano, Vivian Rober-Carpenter and Remi Snowdon; juniors Georgia Coleman, Ava Gaudette, Nora Goodman, Sophia Hanson, Allie Hussey, Eliana Newton and Madison Walcott; sophomores Ava Fox, Ellie Nelson and Cami Newton; and freshmen Reagan Armstrong, Grier Carrier and Emma Dziedzic.
Members of the junior varsity team include sophomores Ava Fox, Hannah King, Cassidy Littlefield, Mia Mohla, Dani Sewell and Avery Whitelaw; and freshmen Emme Couture, Lily Couture, Kallyn Ewing, Marley Hooper, Sophia Mihelis, Annabel Newton, Olivia Schmitt and Abigail Smith.
There are two captains — Capozoli and Snowdon — and three honorary captains in Rober-Carpenter and juniors Gaudette and Hussey.
“They all are good leaders,” Werner said. “Their teammates respect them so much. It’s a little different to have so many, but they have all shown such a great commitment.”
Kennett returns a host of veterans, including three All-State performers. Capozzoli and Walcott, who was a forward and the goalie, respectively, made All-State, First-Team, while Hussey was named All-State, Second-Team as a standout in the midfield for the Eagles last fall.
Werner said Capozzoli will shift from the front line to an attacking midfield role this fall, while Hussey will be the defensive midfielder. The two will be stalwarts in the center of the field for the Eagles.
Alkalay, Newton and Carrier, one of three freshmen on the varsity squad, will see action as outside halfbacks. Carr, who is recovering from a torn ACL, hopes to be back on the field in time for a long playoff run.
“I think the strength of this team is that we have a great field hockey IQ and vision,” said Werner. “Plus, we have Madison back in goal for the third year. She did absolutely amazing last year and has only gotten better. We also have our whole defense back in Nora (Goodman), Remi (Snowdon) and Ava (Gaudette).”
Freshmen Armstrong, who plays midfield and up front, and Dziedzic, another forward, have turned heads with their play this preseason and will only strengthen this year’s team.
Scoring goals should not be a problem for the Eagles. Rober-Carpenter was a regular on the scoresheet last season and Hanson and Coleman also have a nose for the net.
The Eagles went 3-1-1 last Friday in five mini scrimmages, winning three by multiple goals, tying Division I Keene and losing to Gilford on a late goal in the final contest.
“I think we can be a very good team as long as we continue to put things together and stay healthy,” Werner said. “I’m excited about this season. We’re going to go watch a college game together, team build, the morale is great.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.