FRYEBURG — The Fryeburg Academy boys’ basketball team saw its state tournament run come to an end at the Exposition Building in Portland on Wednesday night when the Raiders fell to No. 1 Falmouth 70-34 in the Class A South semifinals.
The more experienced Navigators (19-2) used a smothering team defense, and a strong first quarter to take down a stubborn Raider squad. Falmouth guards Judd Armstrong and Jack Stowell each scored nine points in the first which ended with the Navigators ahead 23-7.
Members of this year’s Fryeburg team (11-10) were seniors Bobby Hallam, Roy Mugabe, Liam Quinn, Jaden Victor and Benjamin Vlug; juniors Geri Daiu, Will Hallam, Camden Johnson, Bryce Richardson and Jordan Zerner; and sophomores Boone Douglass, Jordan Dutton and Gunnar Saunders.
The Falmouth plan was to shut down Fryeburg’s “Big” Will Hallam, who was double-teamed most of the night. Hallam has become used to being fouled on offense. It is an old-time strategy first used on Shaquille O’Neal. Rather than giving up two sure points underneath foul the big fella and force him to beat you at the foul line. Becoming familiar with this plan “Big” Will has become stronger on his shot attempts while improving his foul shooting. William frequently scores on a three-point play the old-fashioned way with a hoop and a free throw. He scored nine points on the night with two field goals and five free throws.
Falmouth continued to outscore Fryeburg in the second quarter to take a 39-20 advantage at the break as Navigator defense shut down FA’s talented sophomore guard Gunnar Saunders, and forced multiple Raider turnovers.
The Navigators used a 14-4 third-quarter run to stretch out their lead to 57-27 going into the fourth.
Bobby Hallam finished the game with seven points; Geri Daiu, Liam Quinn and Ben Vlug each had four points; and Camden Johnson and Jordan Zerner, both had three.
Falmouth’s Armstrong finished with a game-high 18 points, while Stowell added 17; Zach Morrill, 12; Brady Coyne, 11; Luke Dilworth and Chris Simonds, four each; Jackman Walker, three; and Paul Dilworth, one.
Falmouth advanced to the South Regional final where the Navigators beat No. 3 Marshwood (14-6) 48-32 at the Portland Expo on Saturday to advance to the Class A state championship game.
The Navigators will play North champ Nokomis (20-1) this Saturday (3 p.m.) at Cross Insurance Arena (the former Portland Civic Center).
Fryeburg will lose Bobby Hallam, Roy Mugabe, Liam Quinn, Jaden Victor and Benjamin Vlug to graduation in May.
Moving forward the Raiders will take their tournament experience into next season and give it a go again. They will of course lose two important players to graduation co-captains, Liam Quinn and Bobby Hallam. A solid core will return however and should be strong under second-year coach Daniel Thomas. Go Raiders!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.