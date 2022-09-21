CONWAY — It’s all about how the Eagles receive serve. That’s how Coach Craig Bartolomei sums up the fortunes of the Kennett High volleyball this fall. If the team does a good job receiving and can make plays, the hometown flock will be competitive.
“It’s tough to tell how the season will play out but if we receive well, we will be able to compete with a number of teams,” Bartolomei said.
The Eagles moved up to Division II this fall. Kennett petitioned down from Division II to DIII two years ago. The New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association re-evaluates petitions on two-year cycles. KHS, because of its enrollment, was deemed a Division II school.
“The top-of-the-line teams in Division II that we’ll see will probably be better than the top teams in Division III,” said Bartolomei.
While the Eagles went 2-14 and missed out on the Division III playoffs in 2021, the hometown flock made major strides on the court with their play.
Kennett lost just one senior — senior middle hitter Jozelyn Henry, the team’s co-captain — to graduation last June.
“We played well down the stretch,” Bartolomei said. “We got better, and although we didn’t beat Newfound or Plymouth or Kingswood, we played well against them. The girls competed. We were able to keep rallies going but those teams had players who could end points, and we’re not quite there yet.”
He added: “I was impressed with the way we played and how we competed.”
Bartolomei, who is in his fourth year at the helm of the program, is again joined this fall by reserve team Coach Robin Ward.
There are 29 girls out for the team — eight seniors, six juniors, five sophomores and 10 freshmen.
“We initially had 19 freshmen sign up, but having 10 in the program is great, said Bartolomei. “We’re mostly a senior and freshman group with only a few sophomores and juniors.”
He added: “The more people whom we can get to see the sport, try it and like it, the more likely they are to tell their siblings and others about it. This is going to be the way that we grow the program.
Without a middle school feeder program and living through the past two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mt. Washington Valley Volleyball Club has not been as active as it might have liked.
“I don’t foresee a middle school program,” said Bartolomei. “The route I’m trying to go is to do intramurals through the club every Sunday this winter. If we can get girls in grades four through eight playing, that’s a start. We want to make it affordable ($50 for the winter). I’d like to do a few weeks of practice working on skills and doing some drills and then let the girls play each other.
“When COVID hit, it put a damper on a lot of things. The club kind of fell off the face of the earth. Now, it’s kind of like we’re starting over again.”
Members of this year’s varsity team include seniors; Grace Acone, Angelina Adams, Olivia Arias, Victoria Brocato, Karina Knapp, Ceili Mahoney, Lagan Tatarczuk and Lillian Whitney; juniors Kylie Jacobs-Carr and Stella Keeler; and sophomores Hailey Boynton and Naomi Plummer.
Members of the junior varsity team are juniors Haley Dupre, Mackenzie Morehouse and Tiana Wiggin; sophomores Jemma Dimock, Brooklyn Grout and Bella King; and freshmen Elaina Ladd, Marlie Liebenow, Zamora MacPherson, Bownyn Sherlock and Seretta Spaulding.
Jacobs-Carr, Boynton and Plummer are swinging between the varsity and the JV team.
Members of the reserve team are junior Aine Muzerall and freshmen Mackenzie Day, Romey Doyle, Kailey Elias, Kairi Joaquin and Veronica McIndoe.
Ladd, Liebenow, MacPherson, Sherlock and Spualding are seeing action on both the reserve and JV teams.
Knapp, for the second year in a row, along with Tatarczuk and Keeler are this year’s team captains.
“I think the success of the season is all going to come down to receiving,” Bartolomei said. “I have confidence we’ll serve fairly well. If we can receive and move well enough and get to the ball, I think we’ll be competitive.”
Boynton, Brocato and Knapp, are all setters; Jacobs-Carr, Keeler, Plummer, Tatarczuk and Whitney are outside hitters; Arias and Mahoney are middle hitters; Acone is a defensive specialist; and Adams is again the team’s libero.
The libero is a player specialized in defensive skills: the libero must wear a contrasting jersey color from his or her teammates and cannot block or attack the ball when it is entirely above net height. When the ball is not in play, the libero can replace any back-row player, without prior notice to the officials.
Bartolomei said the Eagles will play primarily a 5-1 or 6-2 offense.
The 5-1 has one setter playing all six rotations along with five attackers — two outside hitters, two middle blockers and one opposite. The 6-2 has two setters and six attackers — two outside hitters, two middle blockers and two opposites.
Acone and Adams are the team’s top receivers while Keeler and Tatarczuk are also capable receivers, who are athletic and move well, according to Bartolomei.
Kennett is off to an 1-2 start on the court this fall. The Eagles lost 3-0 at ConVal in the season-opener on Sept. 1; fell 3-0 in their home-opener against defending state champs Coe-Brown Northwood Academy on Sep. 7; and won 3-1 at home last Thursday against Carroll County rival Kingswood for Homecoming.
“The Kennett varsity volleyball girls realized that if they play their game, and move and talk, they can win games,” Bartolomei posted on Facebook. “They received well. They played defense incredibly well, being where they were supposed to be and making great plays. They had key net play with blocks and hits. They did what they are capable of and they won.”
He added: “They deserved the four set win they played. After losing set one, 25-23, the girls won the next three sets 25-14, 25-22, 25-20. They earned it with their play. And I am quite proud of them.”
“Against ConVal, we lost the first game 25-19, didn’t receive serve well in the second game and lost it 25-11, and received serve much better in the third game, which we lost 25-23,” said Bartomolei.
He added: “Against Coe-Brown, which I think has most everyone back from last year’s championship team, we did not play well. I think the girls knew we were playing a good team and that led to some jitters and sloppy play.”
Kennett hosted Manchester West on Wednesday night. Results were not known as of press time.
Bartolomeo has one main goal, for his team to continue to improve every day.
“I don’t care who we lose to or who we beat, but I do care that we play the game the right way and keep getting better.”
He added: “We’ve got a really good group. They all are willing to work and want to improve, which is music to my ears as their coach.”
