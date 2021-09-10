FRYEBURG — The school year has just barely started but the Fryeburg Academy golf team is nearly on the back nine of its schedule. The Raiders have been busy on the links having already played five matches.
“We’ve been playing a lot earlier this year,” said Coach Chris Dutton, who has guided the Raiders to a 2-3 start. “Two of our losses have been by just one putt. We could very easily be 4-1.”
Members of this year’s team include senior Rohan Hikel; juniors Dan Day, Ainsley Foster, Zemmi MacMillan, Abigail Otengco, Thomas Otengco, Maggie Pierce and Bryce Richardson; sophomores Sean Davis and Ethan Lord; and freshmen Sam Day and Quinn Hagerty.
Fryeburg opened its preseason on Aug. 16, and was on the putting green playing the opening match on Aug. 24.
“One week of practice then our first match on the sixth day,” Dutton said, laughing. “I really don’t mind it, it’d be good for our guys to play while the weather is good.”
The team roster may expand this week with the arrival of dorm students. Dutton said four had expressed an interest in playing.
“I honestly have no idea of their level of competitiveness, we’ll see,” he said. “We have 12 kids out right now. We’re young with a lot of beginners. That’s OK. I’m already seeing quite a bit of improvement.”
Dutton added: “Their work ethic has been great. I couldn’t have a better group. They all want to learn and like the game and don’t get frustrated if they make a bad shot or two.”
Dutton has been impressed by a number of his players.
“Ethan Lord is just sophomore, but he’s played well,” he said. “He started out shooting in the high 50s (for nine holes) and is down now to the low 50s. He’s picking things up quickly for someone who has never played before.”
Hagerty: “He’s raw but has nice potential. He went through the junior clinics. I think he could be good. He shot 50 for us at Spring Meadows Golf Course against Poland on Aug. 30).”
Sean Davis: “Only a sophomore, he’s been our top player. He’s in a bit of a tough position because he has to play against the best of the best from other teams. Sean handles it all pretty well. He’s shooting in the mid-40s and I could see him in the high 30s before too long. He’s a great kid who loves to work on his game.”
Richardson: “Bryce has got some raw ability. He’s been playing No. 2 for us. He’s got a bit of a grip it and rip it attitude but his game is coming along nicely.”
The Raiders beat Poland 203 to 215.
Scoring for Fryeburg were Richardson, 48; Davis, 49; Hagerty, 50; Lord, 56; Thomas Otengco and Foster both shot 71.
The Raiders play out of the Lake Kezar Country Club in Lovell, Maine.
“They treat us wonderfully,” said Dutton. “People there bend over backward to support the kids, it’s a terrific community atmosphere.”
Dutton hopes his team can spend a little time on the driving range at the North Conway Country Club in the near future.
“We don’t have a driving range at Lake Kezar so you kind of has to do all the coaching out on the course. A couple of times at North Conway will be productive because it gives me more one on one time and I can be more hands-on with things.”
Dutton has not named a team captain and probably won’t.
“Typically, I usually don’t do captains with golf,” he explained. “I’ve always had a good group when I didn’t need a ring leader to pull people together. As I said, this is a really good group, very coachable.”
Dutton talked about goals for the Raiders.
“Consistency,” he said. “It may seem like a dull word but to consistently be able to hit the same shot time after to time and develop that muscle memory on the course.”
Dutton added: “I want our team to know how to manage a course when it comes to shot selection. There’s a little learning curve to overcome. You have to learn, how do I attack a hole and then you’re not so focussed on your swing. That part comes with repetition.”
Dutton views golf as a “lifelong sport” but in order to improve you need to always be working on your game.
“I’d love to get these guys playing next spring and summer,” he said. “You can’t just expect to show up in mid-August and expect tho have an A-plus game.”
Fryeburg was scheduled to play Cape Elizabeth and St. Doms, “to heavyweights in the league,” according to Dutton, on Thursday. Results were not known as of press time.
The Raiders are slated to pay Freeport and Old Orchard Beach on Tuesday at 3 p.m.
“We’re nearly halfway through the season,” Dutton said. “Part of the reason we’re playoff so much is due to daylight fading. We try to get in as many matches as we can before it gets too dark.”
