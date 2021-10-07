FRYEBURG, Maine — The Fryeburg Academy girls soccer team rang the school bell Sept. 28 after a hard-fought 4-3 victory over rival Sacopee Valley in overtime.
“It was a pretty exciting thing,” said Coach Dave Hart. “The girls really needed it. We’d been building up to that sort of performance. There’s been plenty of hard work, some frustration, arguments and disappointment and trying to get it right. We’re on the right path.”
Against the visiting Hawks (0-7), the Raiders (1-6) found themselves down 3-1 at halftime but were playing solid soccer. FA took the lead in the 26th minute when Brooke Emery found the back of the old onion bag.
Sacopee scored the next three goals with the first coming after Fryeburg had difficulty clearing the ball out of the penalty area. The Hawks went on top 2-1 with a 36th-minute penalty kick and just before the break scored from close range, making it 3-1.
“We had a great comeback,” Hart said. “I don't know if you’d call it a halftime pep talk or a scolding, but the players responded.”
Three minutes into the second stanza, sophomore Jilyan Byrne cut the deficit to 3-2 with a well-placed strike.
The Raiders drew level 11 minutes later when junior Ashleigh Bariteau ripped a 23-yard free-kick into the net.
Freshman goalie Maya Mahan made several key saves shut the Hawks out in the second half.
The match remained deadlocked at 3-3 through the rest of regulation play and the first 5-minute overtime period. With a minute left, junior Allie Southwick from just outside the penalty area uncorked a laser for the golden goal and instant victory.
“It was a great scene,” said Hart as all 40 players stormed onto the pitch to celebrate. “I told the girls at the end of regulation time, you’ve worked too hard not to win this.”
He added: “Hopefully, we can build on this success, grow some confidence going into the second half of the season.”
Hart added: “There have been clear and profound turning points or moments in the first half of our season that we have continued to build on which got us to (the first win),” he said. “Our guest coaching sessions in August. The second half of our Freeport game.. Developing their game face. The game with Lake Region. The training session on defending last week. The game with Yarmouth last week. There are many others, but these are just a few. I am proud to tell our story.
Fryeburg is scheduled to host Poland on Tuesday at 3:15 p.m., followed by an Oct. 16 home match against Wells at 10 a.m.
