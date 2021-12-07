FRYEBURG — The Fryeburg Academy girls’ basketball team hits the floor this winter with players who benefitted from last year’s uncertain season and with players who will benefit from a season of practice and regularly scheduled games.
The Raiders are scheduled to tip off the 2021-22 season at home in the Wadsworth Arena against Greely this Friday at 7 p.m. The junior varsity squad is slated to take to the hardwood first at 5:30 p.m.
Last year, Coach Billie L’Heureux and Assistant Coach Lexi L’Heureux presented Raider Awards to Brooke Emery and Emma Rydman in girl's basketball.
Emery, as a junior, garnered Western Maine All-Conference honors.
The team lost seniors Sharlah-Mae Day, Ellen Taylor and Kyleana Carbone to graduation last May.
Coach L’Heureux is upbeat about her squad this winter. She said the leadership on the team is strong and will be counted on to bring the younger players along.
The captains are seniors Emily Walker, Shelby Purslow and Brooke Emery. All three have experience in basketball as well as playing on other varsity sports in the fall and spring.
One of the strengths of this team will be its bench depth. Representing that strength will be junior Allie Southwick (guard/forward), sophomore Maya Mahan (guard/forward), senior Adriana Mas Soto (guard) and senior Emma Rydman (forward).
The Raiders also got a boost in the offseason by the transfer of multi-talented sophomore Sydney Shaw from Kennett High. Shaw helped the Eagles reach the Division II state championship last winter while running the point and was second on the team in scoring.
It was a quick preseason for the Raiders, who played exhibition games at Mountain Valley on Nov. 27; hosted Sacopee Valley on Dec. 1, and went 1-1-1 at the fourth annual Kennett High Jamboree on Saturday. At the jamboree, Fryeburg rallied from a four-point deficit in the final 12 seconds to earn a 39-39 tie with Kingswood Regional from Wolfeboro.
With the depth on this team, Coach L’Heureux wants to play up-tempo basketball, creating offense off the team’s pressure defense.
The experience this team needs will be gained in practice, pre-season scrimmages, and through games. The improvement in this team will be noticeable as the season progresses. Emery, Walker and Shaw will represent the outside threats, while all three have the skills and ability to break down defenses by driving to the basket.
Purslow, Rydman and Southwick will do most of their damage in the paint. This is an intelligent group of players who will learn quickly from experience.
Coach L’Heureux is excited about the season. Michael Costa returns to the program as the junior varsity coach for the second year.
Fryeburg is scheduled to travel to Westbrook, Maine, on Tuesday for a 6:30 p.m. contest with the Blue Blazes, and wrap up the week on Friday, Dec. 17 hosting Freeport at 7 p.m.
Community support will be an important component of this team’s success. There is some natural talent on this squad that will make the growth process fun for spectators to watch. It should be a great season full of fun and respect as this team will represent the town and Fryeburg Academy with class. See you at the Wad.
