Senior Tessa Capozzoli runs against a pair of Mountaineers during the field hockey match between Kennett High and Berlin in Conway on Tuesday. The Eagles shutout the Mountaineers 3-0. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
CONWAY — What a difference it makes when your team is healthy. When the Kennett High field hockey team traveled to Berlin on Sept. 13, many of the Eagles were under the weather and that resulted in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Mountaineers. Since then, the Eagles have gotten healthier and taken their game to another level.
In Tuesday’s rematch at Centola Field, Kennett ran its winning streak to six in a row with an impressive 3-0 victory over the girls from the top of Pinkham Notch.
The win lifted KHS to 9-2 on the season and keeps it firmly in third place in the Division II standings behind only John Stark and Souhegan, who are both 10-0-1. The top three teams earn first-round byes in the tournament.
The loss dropped Berlin to 5-5 in Division III and had the Mountaineers in seventh place.
Kennett was on the road Wednesday, traveling south to play Milford (1-9-1). Results were not known as of press time.
Coach Amanda Werner’s troops controlled play from the outset and created several scoring opportunities. Vivian Rober-Carpenter, Georgia Coleman and Sophie Hanson scored Kennett’s goals, while Madison Walcott collected the shutout in goal for the hometown flock.
This season, for every goal the Eagles score, the team is donating funds to cancer research. KHS has raised more than $400 for cancer research thus far this season.
The girls are also wearing different headbands to recognize different forms of cancer. On Friday, they wore green to honor lymphoma cancer survivors in their game against Portsmouth (8-3), a 3-1 win. The Eagles wore pink headbands and socks on Tuesday in support of breast cancer awareness.
Kennett is scheduled to close out the regular season next week with a game at home against Merrimack Valley (6-5) on Tuesday (4 p.m.) and true to Manchester to play Derryfield (8-3) on Oct 14 (4 p.m.)
Tuesday is slated to be Senior Day for the Eagles. Kennett will honor its seniors — Leah Alkalay, Tessa Capozzoli, Morgan Carr, Grace Gagne, Sydney Graziano, Vivian Rober-Carpenter and Remi Snowdon — for their commitment and dedication to the program before the match.
