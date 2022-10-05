CONWAY — The Kennett High boys’ soccer team is on a roll and at the right time. Coming off a sensational 3-2 win over defending champs Lebanon at the Covered Bridge Field last Friday, the Eagles went on the road and scored a 2-1 victory over Bow on Tuesday afternoon.

The wins lifted Kennett to 5-6 and up to ninth in the league table, keeping the Eagles right in the thick of the playoff race and in the hunt for a home playoff berth.

