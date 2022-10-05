The Eagles flock to celebrate with senior Alex Clark after he scored on a free-kick to give Kennett High a 2-1 lead over Lebanon midway through the second half on Friday. The Eagles won the match 3-2. Clark's penalty kick proved to be the winning goal at Bow on Tuesday. (LLOYD JONES PHOTO)
The Eagles flock to celebrate with senior Alex Clark after he scored on a free-kick to give Kennett High a 2-1 lead over Lebanon midway through the second half on Friday. The Eagles won the match 3-2. Clark's penalty kick proved to be the winning goal at Bow on Tuesday. (LLOYD JONES PHOTO)
CONWAY — The Kennett High boys’ soccer team is on a roll and at the right time. Coming off a sensational 3-2 win over defending champs Lebanon at the Covered Bridge Field last Friday, the Eagles went on the road and scored a 2-1 victory over Bow on Tuesday afternoon.
The wins lifted Kennett to 5-6 and up to ninth in the league table, keeping the Eagles right in the thick of the playoff race and in the hunt for a home playoff berth.
“We have four matches left,” Kevin Lebel, Eagles’ head coach, said by phone on Wednesday. “If we can sterol three out of four we could be home for a playoff game.”
Bow slipped to 6-5 and into eighth place in the standings. The defeat snapped a two-match win streak for the Falcons.
Kennett, which is on an unbeaten three-match run, brought the successful Lebanon blueprint south to Bow. The Eagles once again defended well, counter-attacked when the opportunities arose; and made the most of their scoring chances.
“(Bow) was a good team,” said Lebel. “They didn’t move the ball as well as Lebanon but were much more physical. I’d say this was the most physical team we’ve faced this season.”
KHS took the lead in the first half when senior captain Willem Badger found Tyler McCluskey on a free kick and the talented junior made no mistake scoring from close range.
“Tyler played really well,” said Lebel. “Overall, it was a good team effort. We’re playing well.”
Aidan Colbath was rock-solid in goal for the Eagles and is playing the best soccer of his career.
After the Falcons managed to knot the score, Kennett closed out the scoring midway through the second half. The Eagles were awarded a penalty kick that senior captain Alex Clark calmly slotted into the back of the old onion bag, making it 2-1.
“We played similar to the Lebanon game,” Lebel said. “The first half was a little rough. We wanted to press them a midfield but went a little higher, but we did a better job in the second half.”
With two weeks left in the regular season, Kennett has four matches left on its schedule. Next week, the Eagles are slated to travel to Pembroke (2-7-1) on Tuesday (4 p.m.) and close out the week on Oct. 14 back at The Bridge to host Milford (5-7) at 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.