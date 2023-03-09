CONWAY — The Kennett High girls’ basketball team has been on a mission all season, and the Eagles stand one more win away from — mission accomplished. The No. 2 seeded Eagles led from wire-to-wire to beat No. 3 Pelham 54-40 in the Final Four at Sanborn Regional High School in Kingston on Wednesday night.
KHS (20-1 in the regular season and 23-2 overall) will meet No. 1 Bow (20-0) in the championship game at the University of New Hampshire Field House (Lundholm Gymnasium) in Durham on Sunday at 1 p.m.
The Eagles and Falcons met in Conway during the season on Feb. 7. The girls from Bow jumped out to an 18-4 lead, but Kennett pulled to within six in the fourth quarter before falling 38-28.
“Full credit to Bow,” Larry Meader, Eagles’ head coach, said, “they came off the bus ready to take it to us. We didn’t match their intensity, particularly in the first quarter.”
He added Thursday, “I think we weren’t ourselves. We were tight and maybe a little nervous. The girls have been so relaxed in these playoffs, they’re laughing and having fun. You could see the Pelham girls were like the first time we played Bow, they looked tense.”
Bow punched its ticket to the championship game by beating No. 5 Laconia (16-5) 42-35 in was a two-point game at the half and stayed tight into the fourth quarter.
“They’re ready to see Bow one more time,” said Meader. “Would we have been excited to play Laconia, absolutely, but I think everyone was looking forward to a Bow rematch.”
Kennett took the lead on Kaylee McLellan's free throw and never trailed against Pelham (18-3). McLellan, who was the player of the game, netted a game-high 21 points offensively while shutting down the newly named Division II Player of the Year Jasmine Becotte (a junior, who averages 23 points per game). McLellan limited her to just two first-half free throws and 14 points for the game with six of those coming late after the contest has already been decided.
“Kaylee was phenomenal,” said Meader. “She did an amazing job on Becotte, she shut her down. She just played unbelievably. We played really good team defense on Becotti.”
He added: “Kaylee has taken her game to a different level this year. She kind of goes under the radar but she does so many things well.”
Kennett led 11-9 after the first quarter. The Eagles jumped out to a 4-0 lead on a Kaley Goodhart three-pointer. The Pythons cut the lead to 4-2, but McLellan made it 6-2 on a driving layup. Pelham knocked down a three-pointer to pull to 6-5, but Hope Elias quickly tickled the twine for the first of her two three-pointers on the night to make a 9-5 game.
“We were 5-12 from three-point land and shot 36 percent from the floor,” Meader said. “The big thing for us was we were 19-24 from the foul line (79.2 percent), while (Pelham) was 10-17 (58.8 percent).
The girls from Conway grew the lead to 21-14 at the half and 37-23 after three quarters.
“The girls played really well,” Meader said. “Again the two keys were defense and rebounding. We outrebounded them 30-25.
While McLellan scored 21 points, Sydnie Chin added 10; Elias and Goodhart, eight each; Catherine Chick, five; and Sam Sidoti, two.
Chick had a huge game in the rebounding department, grabbing a game-high 10. Goodhart pulled down four and Chin had three.
Goodhart had four assists while Elias racked up three steals in the win.
Members of this year's Kennett team are seniors Marissa Caputo, Catherine Chick, Sydnie Chin, Hope Elias and Kaylee McLellan; juniors Isabel Brown, Kaley Goodhart and Sam Sidoti; sophomore Abigail Hynes; and freshman Marlie Liebenow.
Joining Meader on the sidelines are Assistant Coach Steve Cote, JV Coach Dave Caputo and assistants Ali Wagner and Julia Quinn, former Kennett High and Fryeburg and collegiate standouts, respectively.
“We’ve had a lot of fun this season, but we’re not done yet,” Meader said. “We still have some unfinished business.”
Tickets for Sunday’s game are $8 for adults and $6 for students and senior citizens. They can be purchased online at tinyurl.com/mvcx5h4c.
