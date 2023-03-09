CONWAY — The Kennett High girls’ basketball team has been on a mission all season, and the Eagles stand one more win away from — mission accomplished. The No. 2 seeded Eagles led from wire-to-wire to beat No. 3 Pelham 54-40 in the Final Four at Sanborn Regional High School in Kingston on Wednesday night.

KHS (20-1 in the regular season and 23-2 overall) will meet No. 1 Bow (20-0) in the championship game at the University of New Hampshire Field House (Lundholm Gymnasium) in Durham on Sunday at 1 p.m.

