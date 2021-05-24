CONWAY — With the playoffs on the horizon, the Kennett High baseball team is playing its best ball of the season. The Eagles swept a home-and-home series from previously undefeated Laconia last week, winning 11-5 in Laconia on May 17, and then 6-2 at Coach Robert Burns Sr. Varsity Baseball Field on Wednesday.
The wins lifted the Eagles to 5-4 with three games canceled due to COVID-19 in Division II.
Laconia slipped to 4-2 with three games canceled due to the pandemic.
“It was a good week,” Josh McAllister, Eagles’ head coach, said. “We got good pitching to go with timely hitting.”
The Eagles also swiped 23 bases over the two games.
“We’re the running the Eagles,” said Bullpen Coach Doc Walker with a wide grin.
“The good thing is we’ve been able to run on good catchers, too,” said McAllister.
The Eagles opened the week stealing 14 bases against the Sachems. Kennett struck for three runs in the fourth and six more in the fifth inning.
“They started a lefty,” said McAllister, “and we were on the move.”
Senior Parker Coleman led the offensive attack, going 2-4 with three runs scored while driving in two runs. Harrison Keeler was 2-4 with an RBI and two runs scored; Sean Regnier was 2-3 with a pair of runs scored and knocked in a run; Jack Robinson was 2-4; and Brady King drove in three runs.
On Wednesday, the Eagles struck for three runs in the first inning and never looked back. Coleman led off with a sharp single up the middle and stole second on the first pitch to Bridger Viger. On the second pitch, Viger squared to bunt, prompting the Laconia third baseman to rush toward the plate and allowed Coleman to steal third. He has 18 stolen bases in nine games this season.
With Coleman on third, Viger laced a line drive up the middle to put the hometown flock on top 1-0. Viger scored on a double to the fence by Sam Seavey. King’s sacrifice bunt advanced Seavey to third, and the talented sophomore made it 3-0 when he darted home on a wild pitch.
Keeler started on the mound for the Eagles, throwing three solid innings, yielding a run, three hits and struck out three, followed by Noah Barrows, who went the final four innings and was dominant, scattering three hits, allowing one run while striking out seven.
“Our pitching was good,” said McAllister. “I think we’ll probably go this route again with Harry starting followed by Noah.”
The Sachems scored a run in the third and another in the sixth.
Kennett extended its lead to 4-1 in the fourth inning when Barrows doubled and went to third on a single by Keeler and scored on a wild pitch.
The Eagles added two more runs in the fifth frame. Coleman doubled and scored on a single by Viger, who also scored, coming home on a wild pitch.
The New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association adopted an open tournament format with baseball this spring due to the coronavirus, allowing schools to play a regional schedule and out of the division.
Teams were placed into four regional clusters for the playoffs. There were five teams in the Region 2 cluster. Kennett along with Plymouth, Merrimack Valley, Kingswood and Laconia were placed in Region 2. All our schools were placed into a hat and drawn at random for seedings and home teams.
As luck would have it, Kennett drew the No. 5 seed and is scheduled to travel to Plymouth (5-3) this Monday to play the Bobcats, the No. 4 seeds, at 4 p.m. The winner advances to play No. 1 Merrimack Valley (4-6) on Thursday, June 3 at 4 p.m. in Concord.
Kingswood (10-1), the No. 2 seed, is slated to host No. 3 Laconia (4-2) also on June 4 at 4 p.m.
The two winning schools will advance to meet in the Division II quarterfinals on Saturday, June 5 (4 p.m.), at the site of the remaining highest seed.
“We’re familiar with each other,” McAllister said, smiling. “We know what they do and (Plymouth Coach Mike) Boyle knows what we do. Sometimes we win, sometimes they win. I think it should be a good game.”
Plymouth and Kennett split during the regular season with PHS winning 11-0 at KHS on April 26, and KHS winning 9-4 at the Bobcat’s den.
The Eagles played three of the other four teams in its region this spring.
“I knew all spring we would probably be in the same regional bracket with Plymouth, Kingswood and Laconia,” said McAllister. “Merrimack Valley was the random team in the region. I’ve taken copious notes on Plymouth, Laconia and Kingswood. I’ve got spray charts for their hitters. We’ve got all the notes we need, we just need to execute.”
He added: “The match-ups are the match-ups, we know what we need to do. Kingswood is the best team in our region in my opinion but we know what they do and would welcome the opportunity to see them again. I think we can play with anyone. We need to take things game by game.”
Kennett is scheduled to wrap up the regular season this week with a home-and-home series against Prospect Mountain (5-5 in Division III). The series opened in Alton on Monday (results not known as of press time), and is slated to conclude on Wednesday at KHS at 4 p.m.
“These games don’t mean a whole lot at this point other than a couple of wins would improve my coaching record,” McAllister said. “We’re going to use these next two games to work on our first and third offenses. On Friday, we worked on our suicide and safety squeezes. We’ll probably find a situation where we’ll implement some of those things this week. I want to be sure we can execute this week to be ready for Plymouth.”
