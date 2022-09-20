CONWAY — The Laconia football team probably should have checked the weather report before traveling to Gary Millen Stadium on Friday night. The Sachems had no idea how much thunder and lightning awaited them. Kennett High’s talented running back tandem of "Thunder" (Evan Koroski) and "Lightning" (Sean Carrier) combined to rush for 347 yards and six touchdowns in a 56-34 victory.

The win before a large, vocal homecoming crowd, lifted the Eagles to 2-1 on the season and into a tie for second place in the Eastern Conference of Division II. Gilford sits atop the East at 3-0, followed by Bow, Kennett, Plymouth and St. Thomas, all 2-1; Laconia, Merrimack Valley and Pembroke, each 1-2; and Sanborn, 0-3.

