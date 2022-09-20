CONWAY — The Laconia football team probably should have checked the weather report before traveling to Gary Millen Stadium on Friday night. The Sachems had no idea how much thunder and lightning awaited them. Kennett High’s talented running back tandem of "Thunder" (Evan Koroski) and "Lightning" (Sean Carrier) combined to rush for 347 yards and six touchdowns in a 56-34 victory.
The win before a large, vocal homecoming crowd, lifted the Eagles to 2-1 on the season and into a tie for second place in the Eastern Conference of Division II. Gilford sits atop the East at 3-0, followed by Bow, Kennett, Plymouth and St. Thomas, all 2-1; Laconia, Merrimack Valley and Pembroke, each 1-2; and Sanborn, 0-3.
In the West Conference, Hanover, Pelham and Souhegan are all 3-0, followed by Hillsboro-Deering-Hopkinton, Hollis-Brookline, Manchester West and Milford, each 1-2; and John Stark and Lebanon, both 0-3.
Eight teams qualify for the playoffs this season. According to the New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association, “the team in each conference (East and West) with the best Football Point Rating for the regular season will be the conference champions. These teams will be seeded first or second based on their point rating. The next six teams with the best Football Point Rating in the Division will be selected to compete in the quarterfinals. These teams will be seeded 3-8 based on their point rating.”
While pleased with the win, Coach Scott Stearns thought he and his fellow coaches may not have prepared Kennett as well as they could have for the Laconia game.
“I think we were little guilty of looking past Laconia to St. Thomas (in Dover on Friday at 6 p.m.),” he said by phone Sunday. “Don’t get me wrong, I’m happy to get the win, but we overlooked Laconia a little.”
Laconia, which put up more than 250 yards of total offense, dominated the time of possession and actually ran 31 more offensive plays than Kennett with a 65-34 advantage.
“We’re running the ball so well, and Sean and Evan are breaking big plays, we didn’t have any real grind it out, eat up the clock drives,” said Stearns. “Jody (Rogers, offensive line coach) is doing a great job with the line. They’re getting better and better each week. Evan brought in a bunch of doughnuts for the linemen (to practice Saturday) to show his respect for the job these guys are doing.”
Laconia got on the scoreboard first with an eight-play drive capped off by a five-yard run up the middle by fullback Alex Richardson with 8:03 left in the opening quarter. Dylan Elsworth added the successful extra point.
Kennett needed just two plays to find the end zone. On the second play from scrimmage, Carrier took a handoff and darted around the right side for an apparent 57-yard touchdown, but a holding penalty nullified the play and pushed the Eagles back to their own 30. On the very next play, running to the left, Carrier found a hole and was off to the races to the land of six. With 6:52 left in the quarter, Daven Bailey booted the first of his eight extra points on the night.
Two plays later, KHS got the football back when David Silvia recovered a fumble on the Laconia 42. Koroski rattled off a 14-yard run, and on the next play created a highlight reel scoring run. He was bottled up after three yards but managed to keep his feet turning while dragging two defenders and eventually shook off the would-be-tacklers and raced the final 25 yards for a TD. Bailey’s PAT made it 14-7 with 5:12 to play in the first quarter.
The Sachems dove to the Kennett 13 where they faced a fourth-and-three and opted to go for it. Carrier sniffed out the play and sacked quarterback Logan Sanchez for a loss of 10 yards.
Starting on its own 23, the Eagles needed six plays to find the end zone with Koroski going the final 59 yards on a perfectly executed draw play which offensive coordinator Cory Brandon added to the playbook last week. Bailey’s PAT made it 21-7 with 7:53 left in the first half.
Laconia trimmed the lead with 2:21 left in the half when talented junior tight-end Keaton Beck (6’5”, 245 pounds) capped off a nine-play, 69-yard drive by catching a 17-yard touchdown pass. The extra point attempt was no good.
Kennett’s big-play offense went back to work and scored before halftime. The Eagles went 50 yards on five plays with Carrier going the final 38 yards for a TD, shaking off a pair of Sachems on a run up the middle with 1:02 to play in the quarter. Bailey’s PAT made it 28-13.
Carrier, who finished the game with nine rushes for 187 yards and three touchdowns, had four carries for 120 yards and two TDs in the first half.
Koroski, who ended up with 13 carries for 160 yards and three touchdowns, had six rushes for 110 yards and a pair of TDs in the first half.
“They’re a perfect compliment to each other,” Stearns said, adding the Eagles have run for nearly 900 yards through their first three games.
Carrier, who was the starting center last season, has 36 carries for 470 yards and seven touchdowns, while Korolski has 275 yards on 33 rushes with five touchdowns.
Laconia trimmed the lead to 28-19 with 6:42 left in the third quarter when Sanchez tossed a 36-yard TD pass to Beck on fourth-and-two. The two-point conversion run by Drew Hosmer was stuffed by Koroski from his linebacker position.
Kennett answered quickly with another two-play, 65-yard scoring drive. Carrier went the final 55 yards to pay dirt for the score with 5:50 remaining in the third period. Bailey’s extra point was true.
The Sachems responded by going 57 on 10 plays, capped off by a one-yard Richardson plunge with 44 seconds left in the quarter. Hosmer ran in the two-point conversion to make it a one-possession game, 35-27.
The Eagles put together a 10-play, 72-yard scoring drive which Koroski finished off with a three-yard TD run with 6:33 to play.
Kennett’s defense took care of the rest of the scoring with a pair of touchdowns. Bailey intercepted a pass and raced 60 yards for a touchdown with 6:16 remaining.
With 2:41 to play, defensive lineman and captain Kyle Stearns blocked a punt, caught the ball in the air and ran three yards for a touchdown.
“Kyle is the only Stearns to score a touchdown in Kennett history,” Stearns, himself a three-time All-State lineman for Kennett, said. Kyle’s brother, Jacob, also an All-State lineman for the Eagles, never found the end zone in his high school career.
Stearns also led the hometown flock in tackles with 10, while Noah Nowell and Tavon Porter both had nine; Koroski, eight; Sam Seavey, seven; and Cooper Santuccio, four.
