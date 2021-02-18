By Pat Murphy
LACONIA — Kennett High School Hockey Coach Michael Lane is the first to admit that his team has struggled over the years in games played at Merrill Fay Arena in Laconia, so he was looking for a fast start from the Eagles when they visited longtime rival Belmont/Gilford on Wednesday afternoon. Coach got what he asked for in a 5-1 win for the boys from Conway.
Senior forward Matt Cormier put the Eagles on the board just 40 seconds into the game, assisted by sophomore Wade Volo, giving them a lead that they would not give up.
The game remained 1-0 throughout what Lane referred to as an "ugly" first period, however the Eagles expanded their lead with goals by sophomores Volo and Jack Robinson in the second frame. Robinson's goal came from a rebound of a Sam Seavey shot with Noah Keefe also assisting.
In the third period, Jackson Collins of the Bulldogs scored a power-play goal with 5:04 remaining to cut their deficit to 3-1. Geena Cookingham and Aidan McKenzie assisted on the goal.
In the final minutes, Volo added two goals, one assisted by Seavey, to close the game and complete his third hat-trick of the season, giving the Eagles a 5-1 win.
Kennett received strong goaltending from Bryson Wrobleski, who turned aside 23 shots while Colin McGreevy was busy all afternoon for Belmont/Gilford, making 32 saves.
NOTES FROM ICE LEVEL — There is usually plenty of drama when Kennett and Belmont/Gilford get together, and Wednesday's game was no exception, but this time it did not involve the Bulldogs.
Upon arrival in Laconia, one of the Eagles realized that he left his skates at Ham Arena. With a very small roster, and every player needed, Assistant Coach Justin Frechette tracked down his mother, longtime Hockey Mom Jobie Frechette, who picked up the skates and delivered them to Merrill Fay Arena in time for the second period.
"I don't think she ever had to do that for me" said Coach Frechette of his playing days, "but it was so long ago, I can't remember.”
The Eagles and Bulldogs are scheduled to faceoff in a rematch on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. at the Ham Arena in Conway.
Coming up next week for Kennett will be two games with another Lakes Region club, the Lakers, representing Laconia, Winnisquam and Inter-Lakes High Schools.
Pat Murphy is the senior hockey writer for The Conway Daily Sun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.