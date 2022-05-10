CONWAY — Kennett High hosted its final of two home meets for this season at the Livingston Oval last Tuesday. The meet was also Senior Recognition Day for the hometown Eagles as 13 seniors were honored before the meet.
The KHS girls took team honors among the five competing schools, while Carroll County rivals Kingswood took the top laurels for the boys.
Team standings for the girls, saw Kennett win big with 91 points, followed by Merrimack Valley, 54; Kingswood, 34; Berlin, 30; and Fryeburg, 26.
For the boys, Kingswood took team honors with 68 points, followed by Fryeburg, 64; Kennett, 46; Merrimack Valley, 42; and Berlin, 23.
The Raiders are a bit like nomads this season. Due to a stadium renovation on its campus that will see an artificial turf field and lights for night games added this spring along with the resurfacing of the track, Fryeburg does not have a home meet scheduled for this spring.
“It was really a good day, starting with the weather,” said Bernie Livingston, Eagles’ head coach. “It was a good day of competition. Our volunteers, who we couldn’t do the meet without, were great.”
Before the meet, senior girls Mackenzie Bradbury, Amy Burton, Taylor Garland, Maya Gove, Sam Habert-Jaques, Grace Perley and Alexis Tuttle and senior boys Hunter Daggett, Mike Keegan, Jack Martin, Henry Moneypenny, Kylan Morneau and Tristen Smith were honored. The team lined the pole vault runway and made an arch out of javelins and one-by-one each senior was introduced and ran down the runway to cheers.
“I like recognizing them without a lot of talk,” Livingston said. “Peter Kondrat came up with the idea several years ago and I’m so glad he did.”
For the girls: 100-meter dash (won by Aida Wheat, Kennett, 12.97): Alexis Tuttle, fifth, 14.71; Vanessa VanDyne, seventh, 14.91; Rylie Walker, ninth, 15.28; Kendyl Shackford, 11th, 16.33; and Isabella Sidoti, 15th, 21.45. For FA: Pauline Pierce, 13th, 16.79; and Aleigha Monroe, 16th, 22.98.
200-meter dash (won by Aida Wheat, Kennett, 26.52): Catherine Shackford, fifth, 30.95; VanDyne, sixth, 31.12; and McKenzie Bradbury, 15th, 35.87. For FA: Eliza Thorne, third, 29.19; Isabel Macht, fourth, 30.10; Enna Carbone, ninth, 32.49; Sydney Shaw, 14th, 35.78; Pierce, 16th, 35.92; Hailey Littlefield, 17th, 36.35; Kacey-Jane Clark, 19th, 38.18; and Monroe, 20th, 51.34.
400 meters (won by Eliza Thorne, Fryeburg, 1:14.79): Stephanie Kendzierski, sixth, 1:13.11. For FA: Macht, second, 1:04.28; Carbone, fifth, 1:12.55; and Littlefield, ninth, 1:21.18.
800 meters (won by Piper Lopashanski, Kennett, 2:32.08): Grace Perley, third, 2:40.04; Ella Ugino, seventh, 3:05.39; Mara Taylor, ninth, 3:12.86; and Maya Gove, 10th, 3:22.43. For FA: Alanna Nataluk, second, 2:39.13; and Clark, 11th, 3:43.91.
1,600 meters (won by Alanna Nataluk, Fryeburg, 5:53.23): Amy Burton, second, 5:53.85; Ugino, sixth, 6:27.50; Grace Perley, ninth, 7:00.26; and Gove, 10th, 7:00.3.
3,200 meters (won by Amy Burton, Kennett, 14:14.81).
100-hurdles (won by Gwen Pelchat, Berlin, 18.86): Catherine Shackford, fourth, 21.25; and Stephanie Kendzierski, fifth, 22:12.
300-hurdles (won by Gwen Pelchat, Berlin, 53.29): Sam Habert-Jaques, second, 54.26.
4X100 relay (won by Kennett — Tuttle, Habert-Jaques, Catherine Shackford and Taylor Garland — 54.04). FA, second, 54.9.
4X400 relay (won by Kingswood, 4:20.78): Kennett — Habert-Jaques, Perley, Burton and Lopashanski, second, 4:31.24. FA, fourth, 4:47.04.
High jump (won by Elizabeth Barrington, Merrimack Valley, 4’8”): Habert-Jaques, second, 4’6”; and Taylor, 3’10”.
Long jump (won by Piper Lopashanski, Kennett, 15’2”): Wheat, fourth, 13’8.25”; VanDynne, eight, 12’2”; and Autumn Verran, ninth, 11’9”.
Triple jump (won by Elizabeth Barrington, Merrimack Valley, 29’5.5”): Verran, second, 28’6”; VanDynne, third, 28’1”; and Annabelle Light, fourth, 26’11.5”).
Shot put (won by Taylor Garland, Kennett, 26’5.5”): Light, second, 24’7.25”; Zoe Groves, seventh, 18’11.25”; Shwe Win, eighth, 15’6.75”; Lillian Hicks, ninth, 14’7.25”; and Isabella Sidoti, seventh, 8’10.25”.
Discus (won by Victoria Leak, Merrimack Valley, 94’): Garland, second, 83’2”): Light, fourth, 66’5”; Zoe Groves, seventh, 44’10”; and Win, ninth, 36’6.
Javelin (won by Victoria Leak, Merrimack Valley, 85’9”): Light, third, 79’5”; Groves, 10th, 49’5; Win, 11th, 48’8”; and Hicks, 13th, 44’10”. For FA: Littlefield, seventh, 52’11”.
Results for the boys were: 100-meter dash (won by Jacob Adams, Fryeburg, 11.67): Logan Troon, fifth, 12.55; Jack Martin, sixth, 12.77; Tristen Smith, ninth, 12.91; Joey Nichipor, 10th, 13.36; Devon Glackin, 11th, 13.51; Beckett Clark, 12th, 13.61; Mike Keegan, 14th, 13.69; and Sebastian Brochu, 15th, 14.02. For FA: Roy Mugabe, second, 12.21; Matteo Sbuell, 11th, 13.06; Aiden Dean, 16th, 14.53; and Ben Allocio, 18th, 14.82.
200-meter dash (won by Jacob Adams, Fryeburg, 24.67): Troon, second, 25.64; Martin, third, 25.93; Glackin, seventh, 27.22; Keegan, 12th, 28.87; and Brochu, 14th, 29.01. For FA: JoJo Jensen, second, 25.63; Mugabe, fourth, 26.02; Andrew Irwin, 15th, 28.10; Dean, 18th, 30.85; and Jonah Densmore, 16th, 30.31.
400 meters (won by Seth Baylus, Merrimack Valley, 51.28).
800 meters (won by Kylan Morneau, Kennett, 2:08.93): Hunter Daggett, third, 2:28.08. For FA: Luke Staires, eighth, 2:43.8; and Irwin, ninth, 2:43.82.
1600 meters (won by Brayden Landry, Berlin, 4:53.21): Henry Moneypenny, fourth, 5:29.99; Ben Biche, sixth, 5:31.96; For FA: Arkie Baptista, second, 5:16.3; Luke Dupuis, third, 5:17.34; and Staires, eighth, 5:57.92.
3200 meters (won by Brayden Landry, Berlin, 10:51.97): Biche, fourth, 14:41.73.
110 hurdles (won by Mychal Reynolds, Merrimack Valley, 18.91): Brochu, sixth, 21.92. For FA: Zack Emery, fourth, 20.09.
300 hurdles (won by Tyler Wallace, Merrimack Valley, 45.04): Tyler McCluskey, second, 45.78). For FA: Denali Jensen, third, 47.33; and Emery, fifth, 51.62.
4X100 relay (won by Kingwood, 47.18): Kennett — Troon, Tristen Smith, Martin and Tyler Walcott — third, 48.04). FA, second, 47.72.
4X400 relay (won by Merrimack Valley, 3:45.74): Kennett — Troon, Tristen Smith, Morneau and Daggett — third, 3:58.2.
High jump (won by Emerson DeNitto, Kingswood, 5’10): Nash Harrigan, second, 5’6”; Clark, third, 5’; Nichipor, fourth, 4’6”.
Long jump (won by Jacob Adams, Fryeburg, 20’11.5”): Harrigan, seventh, 16’11.25”; Troon, eighth, 16’9.5”; Glackin, ninth, 16’3.5”; McCluskey, 10th, 15’7.25”; Nichipor, 16th, 14’8”; and Keegan, 17th, 12’8.5”. For FA: Geri Daiu, second, 18’9.5”; Mugabe, fourth, 18’2.25”; Baptista, fifth, 17’9.75”; and JoJo Jensen, 12th, 15’3.75”.
Triple jump (won by Nash Harrigan, Kennett, 34’6.5”).
Shot put (won by Padric McGrath, Fryeburg, 40’5.5”): Tanner Smith, seventh, 27’2.5”; and Dagget, 16th, 22’3.25”. For FA: Brody McGrath, sixth, 27’4.5”; and Tristan Nylin, 14th, 23’8”.
Discus (won by Alexander Marks, Kingswood, 109’3”): Aiden Parsons, fifth, 86’7”. For FA: Padric McGrath, second, 106’6”; Brody McGrath, eighth, 72’3”; Densmore, 10th, 71’6”; Ben Allocio, 13th, 61’3; Sam Johnson, 14th, 61’; and Nylin, 15th, 57’3”.
Javelin (won by Ethan Arnold, Kingwood, 137’10”): Morneau, second, 130’4”; Tristen Smith, fifth, 95’5”; and Parsons, sixth, 85’5”. For FA, Padric McGrath, fourth, 101’9”; Emery, eighth, 83’8”; Brody McGrath, 11th, 73’4; Nylin, 14th, 65’6”; Allocio, 15th, 64’7”; Johnson, 16th, 60’4”; and Densmore, 20th, 53’9”.
