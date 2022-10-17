Seniors (from left) Morgan Carr, Sydney Graziano, Grace Gagne, Vivian Rober-Carpenter, Leah Alkalay, Tessa Capozzoli, and Remi Snowdon smile during the senior recognition at the Kennett High School field hockey game against Merrimack Valley on Oct. 11. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Kennett High teammates celebrate after beating Derryfield 3-0 in Manchester on Friday in the final regular-season field hockey match. The win clinched the No. 4 seed for the Eagles. (EARL HOPKINS PHOTO)
Kennett High teammates Madison Walcott (left) and Nora Goodman celebrate after beating Derryfield 3-0 in Manchester on Friday in the final regular-season field hockey match. The win clinched the No. 4 seed for the Eagles. (EARL HOPKINS PHOTO)
CONWAY — While the Kennett High field hockey team didn’t secure a bye in the first round of the upcoming Division II playoffs, there’s still good news for the hometown flock. The Eagles have an opportunity to host a pair of tournament games, provided they can win their opening-round contest on Wednesday.
Kennett (10-3-1), the No. 4 seed, is scheduled to host No. 13 Bow (5-8-1) at Centola Field on Wednesday at 3 p.m.
"I think we put ourselves in a really good position for the playoffs, especially having home field advantage," Coach Amanda Werner said Monday after seeing the playoff braket.
With 20 teams in the division, the New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association has a 70 percent rate of teams that qualify for postseason play. This means the top 14 teams make the tournament.
The top two teams — John Stark and Souhegan — both 13-0-1 received byes to the quarterfinals.
Kennett and Bow met once during the regular season in Conway on Sept. 27. The Eagles beat the Falcons 3-0.
Bow enters the post-season having won three of its final four games. The Falcons scored a 3-1 win on the road over Plymouth (2-12) on Oct. 4; went to Kingston and beat Sanborn (3-8-3) 2-1 on Oct. 7; topped Laconia (3-11) 6-1 at home on Oct. 11; and fell 7-2 at home to Hollis-Brookline (10-3-1) last Friday.
Kennett had a six-match win steak interrupted with a 1-1 road draw at Milford (1-11-3) on Oct. 5. It was a match where the girls from Conway carried the play but were unable to finish on the offensive end.
The Eagles saw their unbeaten run come to a halt at home on Senior Day last Tuesday when Merrimack Valley (9-4-1) came to town and scored a 3-2 win. Kennett honored its seniors — Leah Alkalay, Tessa Capozzoli, Morgan Carr, Grace Gagne, Sydney Graziano, Vivian Rober-Carpenter and Remi Snowdon — for their commitment and dedication to the program before the match.
The Pride shocked all on hand by jumping out to a quick 2-0 lead. The Eagles regained their composure and battled back to knot the game at 2-2 on goals by Capozzoli and Georgia Coleman.
MV closed out the scoring and left town with the points when the Pride netted the winning goal with just seconds left in the third quarter.
The Eagles closed the book on the regular season in style with an impressive 3-0 road win over Derryfield (9-4) in Manchester on the turf last Friday. Coleman and Vivian Rober-Carpenter scored goals in the first quarter, and Coleman tacked on an insurance goal early in the fourth frame.
Sophia Hanson, Coleman and Ava Gaudette also had assists.
Coach Werner was pleased with how her squad played and is excited about the playoffs.
"The key for us to having a good playoff run is playing our game, taking each game one game at a time and doing the little things right," she said.
Members of this year’s varsity team are seniors Leah Alkalay, Tessa Capozzoli, Morgan Carr, Grace Gagne, Sydney Graziano, Vivian Rober-Carpenter and Remi Snowdon; juniors Georgia Coleman, Ava Gaudette, Nora Goodman, Sophia Hanson, Allie Hussey, Eliana Newton and Madison Walcott; sophomores Ava Fox, Ellie Nelson and Cami Newton; and freshmen Raegan Armstrong, Grier Carrier and Emma Dziedzic.
If Kennett tops Bow on Wednesday, it advances to the quarterfinals and will host the winner of the No. 5 Hollis-Brookline (10-3-1) vs. No. 12 Pembroke (6-7-1) on Saturday, Oct. 22, at 2 p.m.
In other first-round games, all scheduled for 3 p.m. on Wednesday, No. 8 Hanover (8-5-1) hosts No. 9 Lebanon (7-6-1); No. 7 Merrimack Valley (9-5) hosts No. 10 Oyster River (7-6-1); No. 3 Portsmouth (11-3) hosts No. 14 Sanborn (3-8-3); and No. 6 Derryfield (9-5) hosts No. 11 Goffstown (6-7-1).
The quarterfinals are scheduled for this Saturday, Oct. 22, at 2 p.m. with the highest-seeded teams hosting.
The semifinals are slated to be held at Bill Ball Stadium on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 5 and 7 p.m., while the finals are scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 30 at 11 a.m. at Bedford High School.
