CONWAY — The Kennett High boys’ basketball opened defense of its title at the 42nd annual Mike Lee Holiday Basketball Bash in Farmington on a good note on Sunday. The Eagles handled Derryfield 65-46.
The boys from Conway took the lead early and never trailed.
“We exploded in the first quarter for 29 points,” said Coach Jack Loynd. “I don’t ever remember us having a first-quarter like that. Everything worked. The kids passed really well, took the ball to the basket and shot lights out.”
Every Eagle saw extensive playing time on Sunday with 10 players netting points. Senior Grady Livingston led all scorers with 16 points. Isaiah Mojica added 10 points; Alex Clark, in; Nick Houghton-LaClair, nine; Spencer Ogren, six; Evan Koroski, vice; Spencer Ballou, three; Ben Dougherty, three; Shane Fay, three; and Daven Bailey, one.
Kennett successfully knocked down 11 3-pointers in the win, including five in the third quarter.
“We shot the ball well and passed well,” said Loynd. “Grady and Isaiah took the ball to the basket and when they drew defenders, they hit the open man.”
He added: “The chemistry is developing more with each game.”
As defending champs, the Eagles received a first-round bye.
Kennett (3-3 in Division II) is scheduled to play Epping (4-0 and atop the Division IV standings) on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
“Epping is really good,” Loynd said. “We’ll have our hands full.”
He added: “The good thing about going down there is there are some really good teams from the lower divisions. They can play ball.”
The Epping Blue Devils topped the Profile Patriots 65-54, in first-round action on Sunday.
Kennett is guaranteed at least three games in the tournament. Who the Eagles will play on Wednesday is still up in the air.
The finals are scheduled for Thursday at 7 p.m.
The Eagles went into the holiday break on a good note with a 54-38 win north of Pinkham Notch over Berlin (0-5 in Division III).
“They haven’t won yet, but they’re pretty well-coached,” said Loynd. “Jesse Arsenault (dad of former standouts Evan, Levi and Myra) is coaching the team now and is doing a good job. We got up by 16 at the half, but (the Mountaineers) kept coming and coming and got it down to eight at one point.”
With Livingston out with a cold, Mojica led the KHS offense.
“He was solid,” Loynd said. “He’s such a strong and tough kid. He’s learning to find guys when he drives to the basket. Defensively, he’s become a stalwart.”
