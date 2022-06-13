CONWAY — The Kennett High School Athletic Department held its annual Spring Sports Awards on June 6 in person in the Loynd Auditorium before a good-sized crowd.
Neal Weaver, the athletic director, served as master of ceremonies for the evening and praised the athletes, parents and coaches for their dedication and commitment to Kennett athletics.
This year's athletic award winners were:
The Jack Burns Memorial Baseball Award was presented to Ryon Allen by Coach Josh McAllister.
“The Jack Burns Award is named after the father of legendary Kennett baseball coach Bob Burns. Jack Burns was a Major League Baseball player from 1939 to 36, appearing in 890 games and batting .280 with 44 career home runs as a first baseman for the St. Louis Browns in Detroit Tigers. After completing his playing days, Burns took to managing and scouting for various teams including the Boston Red Sox until his death in 1975.
“More importantly to us here at Kennett High,” said McAllister, “he was the father of Coach Burns, the man who put Kennett baseball on the map. Each year the Jack Burns Award is given to the junior or senior that best exemplifies the effort, sportsmanship, teamwork and winning attitude expected of a player at Kennett High School."
The fifth annual David "Doc" Walker 10th Player Baseball Award went to senior Scott Mohla. McAllister and Walker made the presentation.
“The Doc Walker Award is given annually to a Kennett baseball player that shows the traits of selfless dedication to the program, whether at practice or in games, in the field and the dugout. The recipients of this award does anything the team needs to be successful.”
In boys lacrosse, Coach Steve Graustein presented the Most Valuable Player Award for KHS Lacrosse to senior Isaiah Mojica.
Coach Graustein also unveiled the first annual Michael Emanuelson Award, which went to senior Sean Morgan.
Coach Jennifer Laine presented the Eagle Award winner for girl’s lacrosse to senior Emily Kenny.
Coach Bernie Livingston presented the Don Trimble Award to freshman Piper Lopashanski and senior Kylan Morneau.
“This award is given each year to the Kennett High School’s most valuable team member in track and field competition,” Livingston said.
Livingston also presented the KHS Track and Field Award to seniors Taylor Garland and Hunter Daggett.
“This award is given to a member of each team who demonstrates the qualities of loyalty to Kennett High School citizenship and sportsmanship, both as a follower and the leader,” said Livingston.
In softball, Coach Chris Kroski presented senior Caroline Coleman with the Most Valuable Award for Softball.
Coach Jason Cicero presented the Coach’s Award for boy’s tennis to senior Camden Bailey and the Sportsmanship Award to Spencer Ogren.
Coach Duncan Yarworth presented the Coach’s Award for girl’s tennis to juniors McKayla Dockham.
Weaver recognized this year’s senior who played three sports all four years while at Kennett. Receiving NHIAA three-sport sweatshirts and certificates were Molly Arnold, Amy Burton, Maya Gove, Samantha Habert-Jaques, Griffin McAuliffe, Jordan Meier and Grace Perley.
“In order to receive this award, a student must participate in an NHIAA recognized sport at the sub-varsity or varsity level, in each season of their four years in high school,” Weaver said.” As you can see, this is quite a commitment and a very select group of students. Out of the 165 Kennett seniors, we have seven this year who are NHIAA three-sport athletes.”
Weaver recognized seniors Camden Bailey, Amy Burton and Taylor Garland who served on the Life of an Athlete Leadership Team.
Weaver presented the Mark Butler Award to sophomores Allie Hussey and Tyler Walcott.
“This is given to both a male and female sophomore or freshman athlete for the individual's positive contribution to the athletic program at Kennett,” Weaver said. “The recipient must have participated in at least two seasons during the past school year, one of which must be a team sport. I'm just going to read off some of the previous winners from just the past couple of years so you can hear who won these in the past — Aida Wheat and Sam Seavey, Kyle Stearns and Grace Murphy, Parker Coleman, Maddy Stewart, Dom Jones, Ava Drummond, Trey Snowden and Ashton Coleman, Kenzie Murphy and Kelsey Bush. So these two young students here at Kennett High School are in some truly distinguished company, and they are Ada wheat and Sam Seavey.”
Weaver presented this year’s Clifford Milliken Memorial Sportsmanship Award to Amy Burton and Camden Bailey.
“This is an annual award established in the spring of 1976 by Clifford Milligan's family and his many friends,” said Weaver. “Each year it's given to a male and female member of a senior class who has demonstrated outstanding traits of good sportsmanship, self-discipline, sacrifice and loyalty to Kennett High School athletics. Again, some of the previous winners include Lia Anzaldi and Parker Coleman, Justin Olson and India Drummond, Trey Snowden and Danielle Solomon, Brett Miller and Kelsey Bush.”
Taylor Gaudette received the Gordon Mann Scholar-Athlete Award from Weaver.
“The Gordon Mann Scholar athlete Award is in recognition of outstanding achievement not only in athletics but also in academics,” he said. “Some of the previous winners include Bryce Hill, Ava Drummond, Jordana Belle-Isle, Carly Boothby and India Drummond.”
The George T. Davison Award went to Spencer Ogren and was presented by Weaver.
“This can go to a male or female student, and the award honors George ‘Dave’ Davidson for the many years of service he provided to students and athletes at Kennett,” Weaver said. “It's given to a senior athlete that meets the following criteria, and there's a few — a senior athlete who has participated in Kennett athletics for at least three years, preference will be given to three-sport athletes. The athlete has demonstrated good sportsmanship on and off the field. The student-athlete has enthusiasm for athletics and other school activities and has exhibited character on and off the field. The past five winners have been Ella Chandler, Dom Jones, Dylan West, Mackenzie Murphy and Dennis Morgan.”
Weaver said Fall sports preseason meetings are scheduled for Aug. 8 at 5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.