Members of the Kennett High girls’ basketball team recently visited with Santa Claus in the Conway Marketplace. The team’s home-opener is scheduled for Wednesday when Berlin comes to town for a 6 p.m. tipoff. (COURTESY PHOTO)
WOLFEBORO — The Kennett High girls’ basketball team prides itself on playing strong defense, but the Eagles took that to another level on opening night last Tuesday. The Eagles went on the road and put the defensive clamps on Carroll County rivals Kingswood in Wolfeboro. The girls from Conway held the Knights scoreless in the first half on their way to a 57-7 victory.
The Knights, who are in a rebuilding phase, have just 11 girls out for the sport this winter and are not fielding a junior varsity squad.
“I feel bad that more girls aren’t playing,” said Larry Meader, Eagles’ head coach. “It’s not just at Kingswood, this is happening all over the state. More and more teams are seeing their numbers decrease.”
He added: “By the start of the second quarter, all 10 of our kids had been in. This was a good game for the younger girls to get plenty of time and experience. Marlie (Liebenow, a freshman) led us in minutes played (19) in her first high school game. I wouldn’t want to play a lot of these games. They’re no fun for anyone.”
Kennett took the lead for good 2.5 seconds into the first quarter when Sydnie Chin converted a layup. The returning All-State, Second-Team, guard netted the game’s first 10 points on five-for-five shooting. Junior point guard Kaley Goodhart, who earned All-State, Honorable Mention, last winter, scored the next six points as the girls from Conway scored 24 unanswered points in the first frame.
“Our starting five (Chin, Hope Elias, Goodhart Kaylee McLellan and Sam Sidoti) came out on a mission,” Meader said.
The Eagles stretched the lead to 35-0 at the intermission. They led 45-0 late in the third quarter when the Knights (0-2) got on the scoreboard with a free throw.
Chin led all scorers with 16 points. Goodhart added 12; Catherine Chick, nine; Elias, eight; Abi Hynes, four (her first varsity points); Isabelle Brown, two, Liebenow, two (first varsity points); McLellan, two; and Sidoti, two.
Sidoti had a game-high 10 rebounds, while Elias had six steals and McLellan dished out five assists.
Winter Storm Diaz forced the postponement of Friday’s game against Derryfield (0-1) in Manchester. It was moved to Monday night. Results were not known as of press time.
Derryfield dropped it's season-opener 51-42 to Hollis-Brookline (2-1) in Hollis on Dec. 9.
The Eagles have two more games this week before the holiday break. KHS is scheduled to host Berlin (1-2 in Division III) on Wednesday (6 p.m.), and travel to Penacook to play Merrimack Valley (0-1) on Friday (6:30 p.m.)
MV, which lost its opener at Pembroke Academy 59-49 last Tuesday, is scheduled to travel to Northwood to play Coe-Brown Northwood Academy (0-1) on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
