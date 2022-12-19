KHS Girls Hoop - with Santa Claus

Members of the Kennett High girls’ basketball team recently visited with Santa Claus in the Conway Marketplace. The team’s home-opener is scheduled for Wednesday when Berlin comes to town for a 6 p.m. tipoff. (COURTESY PHOTO)

WOLFEBORO — The Kennett High girls’ basketball team prides itself on playing strong defense, but the Eagles took that to another level on opening night last Tuesday. The Eagles went on the road and put the defensive clamps on Carroll County rivals Kingswood in Wolfeboro. The girls from Conway held the Knights scoreless in the first half on their way to a 57-7 victory.

The Knights, who are in a rebuilding phase, have just 11 girls out for the sport this winter and are not fielding a junior varsity squad.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.