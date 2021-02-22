CONWAY — Heading into the final week of the regular season, the Kennett High girls’ basketball team finds itself riding an impressive 10-game winning streak. The Eagles swept a home-and-home series against Berlin last week, winning 48-20 at home in the Peter Ames Gymnasium on Thursday, after topping the Mountaineers 48-24 in Berlin on Feb. 15.
Kennett improves to 10-2 on the season in Division II. The lone blemishes on the record are two setbacks against Laconia in the first week of the season while the hometown flock was missing seniors Jaelin Cummings, Sierra Parsons and Maddie Stewart due to COVID-19 cohort screening in school.
KHS was scheduled to host Gilford (2-4) on Monday, but the game was postponed to Tuesday (6 p.m.) due to Winter Storm Ward. The two schools are also slated to play in Gilford on Thursday at 6 p.m. in the regular-season finale.
The Eagles learned Friday they will be on the road for at least the first round of the Division II playoffs. Due to the coronavirus, the New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association had gone with an open-tournament format, just as it did for the fall sports season. All of the schools qualify for post-season play and are assigned a regional bracket to play in. The four groups were “determined based upon location in the state and proximity to each other,” according to the NHIAA website.
The NHIAA added: “Team records from the regular season will not be considered when placing teams in the bracket. Rather, proximity to one another within the cluster was the presiding factor utilized to set up the bracket.”
Seedings within each packet were determined by a random draw out of the hat. The lowest number drawn gets the opportunity to host playoff games.
Kennett drew the No. 3 seed in Region 4. The Eagles are scheduled to travel to Plymouth (4-5) on Friday, March 5, at 7 p.m. for the opening round of the playoffs. KHS beat the Bobcats twice during the season, winning 54-37 in Plymouth on Feb. 3, and 46-14 in Conway the next night.
“It is what it is,” said Larry Meader, Eagles’ head coach. “We’re just glad we’re able to continue playing.”
Joining Kennett and Plymouth in Region 4 are No. 1 Laconia (9-1), No. 4 Merrimack Valley (6-6) and No. 5 Kingswood (0-1). MV is slated to host Kingswood in a play-in game on Tuesday, March 2 (7 p.m.). The winner would play at Laconia on March 5.
The quarterfinals for Region 4 are scheduled for Sunday, March 7, at the site of the highest remaining seed.
Eleven Eagles tickled the twine at the nest against Berlin (4-4 in Division III) on Thursday. Kennett took control of the contest early, jumping out to a 14-2 lead at the end of the first quarter and stretching it to 33-4 at the half.
“This was the third game in a row where we got off to a hot start,” Meader said. “It all begins with our defense. We were able to create turnovers, get rebounds and that allowed us to get out and run. I think we had 10 players see the court in the first quarter, and 11 of the 13 girls scored in the game.”
He added: “Everyone is playing really solid right now.”
Stewart led all scorers on the night with a game-high eight points and grabbed nine rebounds on the night.
“Maddie is our leader,” Meader said. “She leads us in scoring, rebounds, steals and assists. She sets a great example for the younger girls with her work ethic.”
Hope Elias and Sydnie Chin, who along with Sam Sidoti returned after missing three games due to the need to COVID-cohort quarantine, both had seven points; Sydney Shaw added six, Parsons, five; Cummings, Kaley Goodhart and Catherine Chick, three each; Ella Chandler, Sam Habert and Sidoti, two apiece.
Sidoti also grabbed eight rebounds.
In the first encounter with the Mountaineers in Berlin, KHS led 9-6 after the opening frame but went on a 16-5 run in the second quarter to lead 25-11 at the break.
“I thought we played pretty well,” said Meader. “Berlin always plays good defense, especially at home. They are always tough up there.”
Leading 36-20 after three frames, KHS closed the game on a 12-4 run.
Stewart had a game-high 14 points to go with six rebounds and five steals and five assists.
Shaw added 12 points, including knocking down three three-pointers; Parsons had nine points, eight rebounds and three steals; Elias, five points and three rebounds; Goodhart, four points and three rebounds; Chandler, two points and seven rebounds; and Cummings, two points and six rebounds.
Kennett turned in its best first quarter of the season on Feb. 12 against visiting Farmington (3-3 in Division IV). The Eagles outscored the Tigers 23-2 in with 5 the opening period on their way to a 58-18 victory.
“I asked the girls if we could get off to a good start for a change and we shellshocked them,” Meader said. “They never recovered from the first quarter, and they are a team that’s much better than this result.”
KHS got off to a 6-0 start behind a layup by Stewart and back-to-back buckets by Shaw. The visitors got a basket from Mattea Little with 5:11 left in the quarter and then were shutout the rest of the period. The Eagles went 26-0 (a Stewart runner in the lane; Parsons layup on a nice dish from Shaw; Stewart steal and left-handed layup; Stewart steal and right-handed layup; a left-handed layup by Shaw on a strong baseline move; a Goodhart three-pointer; a Shaw layup; a Chick offensive rebound and put back; Habert jumper off the glass; Cummings runner in the lane; Goodhart layup on a nifty feed from Chandler; and an Elias three-pointer) run that lasted until Chloe Weeks hit a jumper with 3:24 left in the half.
Kennett led 40-4 at the intermission and 49-12 after three quarters.
Stewart led all scorers with 14 points and had eight rebounds with three assists. Shaw added 10 points, four assists and three rebounds; Kaylee McLellan, nine points; Goodhart, seven; Elias, six; Chick, three and six rebounds; Parsons, two points, five rebounds and four steals; Chandler, two points, four rebounds and held Farmington’s leading scorer on the season scoreless; Cummings and Habert, two points each.
The Eagles were on the road at White Mountains (5-7 in Division III) on Feb. 10, and left Whitefield with a 42-27 win.
Kennett led 11-6 after the first quarter, 20-17 at the half; and 32-23 after three periods.
Stewart had a double-double with 18 points and 14 rebounds. She also had four steals and three assists.
Parsons had eight points and hauled down 10 rebounds to go with three assists; Goodhart had six points; Cummings had four points and four rebounds; Shaw had three points, four rebounds and three steals; and Elias, three points.
The most important thing for the Eagles heading into the post-season is their ability to remain healthy and avoid being in a COVID-cohort in a class.
“I’m hoping we can all make it to the playoffs,” Meader said. “Fingers crossed we all stay healthy for the next three weeks.”
