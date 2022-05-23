Seniors (from left) Izzy Higgins, Ashley Glaze, Emma Arnold and Caroline Coleman were honored at the senior recognition before Kennett High's softball game against Sanborn on Friday. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Senior Emma Arnold makes a running catch along the first baseline during the Kennett High softball team's game against Sanborn on Friday. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Junior Marissa Caputo winds up for a toss to first base at the Kennett High softball team's game against Sanborn on Friday. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
CONWAY — Heading into the final week of the regular season, the Kennett High softball team controls its destiny as far as a playoff berth goes.
The Eagles (5-10) entered the week in the 12th and final playoff spot in Division II. The hometown flock has gone 1-3 in its last four games, but was more than competitive in each of them Kennett dropped an 8-7 heartbreaker in Whitefield against White Mountains (9-4) on May 13; beat (1-11) Hanover 12-0 in five innings at home on May 18; fell 5-4 to Sanborn (7-7) at home on Friday; and lost 6-3 at home to rival Berlin (10-5).
Prior to the first pitch in Friday’s game, Coach Chris Kroski honored seniors Emma Arnold, Caroline Coleman, Ashley Glaze and Izzy Higgins for their commitment and dedication to the program over the past four years.
“I still haven’t gotten over the White Mountains game,” Kroski said by phone last Thursday. “We were ahead 7-3 with no one on base and two outs in the bottom of the seventh. We let that game slip away.”
The Eagles, to their credit, bounced back to thump Hanover and then gave Sanborn and Berlin all they could handle.
“Against Hanover, Catherine (Chick) threw great,” said Kroski. “She had an awesome game. It was a nice bounce-back win after White Mountains.”
Offensively, Allie Hussey led the KHS hit parade with two hits, including a three-run triple. Georgia Coleman and Marissa Caputo each had two hits and Lauren Violette drove in two runs and has a single.
Kennett was on the road on Monday at Laconia (3-9). Results were not known as of press time.
The Eagles are scheduled to close out the regular season with trips to Bow (5-7) and Plymouth (1-13) on Tuesday and Wednesday for 4 p.m. games.
“We’ve been playing well,” Kroski said. “If we can stop the errors, we’re going to win a lot of games. We’re very capable of playing with and beating anyone. The big thing for us is I still want to see us be more consistent.”
He added: “We’re sitting in the 12th spot right now. Hopefully, we’ll go on a run and get these last three.”
