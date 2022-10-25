10-14-22 KHS FB seniors group
At Kennett High's final regular-season home game against Plymouth on Oct. 14, it was senior night for the Eagles who were recognized before kickoff. KHS beat the Bobcats 20-7. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)

PENACOOK — It's not over until it’s over — just ask the Kennett High football team, which staged a dramatic 28-21 overtime victory on the road against Merrimack Valley on Friday night.

The Eagles found themselves on the brink of defeat with the light dimming on their playoff hopes. Trailing 21-14 and the Pride had the ball on the KHS 43-yard line with 4:19 to play, bleak was the best word to describe Kennett’s plight.

