PENACOOK — It's not over until it’s over — just ask the Kennett High football team, which staged a dramatic 28-21 overtime victory on the road against Merrimack Valley on Friday night.
The Eagles found themselves on the brink of defeat with the light dimming on their playoff hopes. Trailing 21-14 and the Pride had the ball on the KHS 43-yard line with 4:19 to play, bleak was the best word to describe Kennett’s plight.
Things got worse when the Pride picked up a first down on the KHS 33 with 3:21 to play and the Eagles had just one timeout left. Then the hosts threw the boys from Conway a lifeline and the Eagles grabbed it and ran with it to stage an incredible comeback. Instead of opting to run the football and take precious time off the clock and force Kennett to use its final timeout, the Pride threw an incomplete pass into the end zone with their backup quarterback and then threw another pass for no gain but the receiver went out of bounds stopping the clock.
MV missed a 45-yard field goal with 2:15 to play, giving Kennett the ball on its own 30 with just 129 ticks left on the clock.
“We’ll take it,” Scott Stearns, Eagles’ head coach, said. “We were surprised they threw the ball.”
Junior quarterback Brody Nagle connected on a 48-yard pass to Tyler Walcott, who had a dynamite game, to move the ball to the Pride 22 with 1:57 left. After a run for a yard and two incomplete passes, the Eagles faced fourth-and-nine from the 21 with 1:13 remaining.
With the season on the line, Nagle hit Walcott in the end zone for a touchdown with 1:07 left in regulation time.
“Brody got hot at the right time,” Stearns said. “(Laughing) Cory (Brandon, the team’s offensive coordinator) scratched something up in the dirt and Brody found Tyler on a corner post.”
The Eagles are an extra point from tying or a two-point conversion from taking the lead.
“I really thought about going for two,” said Stearns.
KHS went for the extra point and did so with its backup kicker. With Daven Bailey sidelined for the game with a back injury, Walcott, the team’s usual PAT holder, stepped into the kicking role while sophomore Devin Jakubec became the new holder. Walcott was 5-5 on point after attempts on the night including the all-important game-tying one.
MV got the football back with a minute to play at its own 40. After a run for four yards, the Pride attempted a deep pass but sophomore Sawyer Hussey intercepted his second pass in two weeks at the Kennett 18. The Eagles took a knee on the next play, sending the game into overtime.
In high school, teams get the ball at the opponent’s 10-yard line and have four plays to try to score.
Kennett got the ball first and needed just one play to find the land of six. Senior Sean Carrier, who was dealing with a tight hamstring and only ran three plays up until the extra session, took a handoff from Nagle and exploded around the right end untouched for the touchdown.
“Colby (Locke, the team’s trainer from Mountain Center Physical Therapy) worked on him a lot,” Stearns said. “When we got to overtime, Colby told Sean if he had anything, this would be the time for him to get in. We missed that explosiveness.”
In front for the first time all night, the Kennett defense sealed the win. On fourth-and-five, Cooper Santuccio tackled Nick Debello for no gain to end the game.
“We’re definitely in the playoffs and are excited about that,” Stearns said.
The win lifted Kennett to 5-3 on the season and alone in third place in the East in Division II. Gilford-Belmont sits atop the East at 8-0 followed by Bow at 7-1, then KKHS, 5-3; St. Thomas, 4-4; Plymouth 4-4; Merrimack Valley and Laconia, both 3-5; and Pembroke and Sanborn, each 2-6.
In the West, Pelham is the lone unbeaten at 8-0 after topping previously unbeaten Souhegan (7-1) 28-21 in Amherst on Friday, followed by 6-2 Hanover; Milford and John Stark, 4-4; Hillsboro-Deering-Hopkinton and Manchester West, each 2-6; Hollis-Brookline, 1-7; and Lebanon, 0-8.
The top 8 teams qualify for the playoffs.
MV took the lead with 1:18 left in the first half on Friday when quarterback Buddy Eddy scored on a nine-yard deeper around the left end to cap a 16-yard, five-play drive. Travis Garcia added the first of his three extra points, making it 7-0.
The Eagles tied the game on the next play when Walcott returned the kickoff 85 yards on a sensational run, running away from five MV defenders. After catching his breath, he booted the extra point.
“The last two games, Tyler has been huge,” said Stears. “He’s getting better and better —people are seeing his big-play potential.”
The Pride immediately responded with an 88-yard touchdown on the ensuing kickoff by Braden Hussey.
MV led 14-7 at the break.
The Eagles tied the game with 10:12 left in the fourth quarter on Matt Burke’s first varsity TD on a 10-yard burst off the left tackle.
MV regained the lead on a 40-yard Cam Chevarie touchdown run with 9:12 to play.
“This was the sort of win that can really catapult us,” Stearns said. “The kids were really into this game. I’ve seen a lot of Kennett High football games and this was a great one to be a part of and to watch.”
Offensively on the night, Evan Koroski had 104 yards on 15 carries; Tavon Porter gained 27 yards on six carries; Bure had 25 yards on six carries; and Carrier had two carries for 12 yards.
Nagle was 4-16 for 75 yards, while Walcott caught three passes for 69 yards.
Defensively, Porter led the Eagles with 11 tackles; Koroski had 10; Noah Nowell, seven; Santuccio, six; Greyson Witchley, five; Burke and Walcott, who had an interception, each had four; Jakubec and Sam Seavey, three each; and Carrier and Elija Littlefield, both with one, while Hussey also picked off a pass.
Kennett is scheduled to wrap up the regular season at Hollis-Brookline on Friday at 7 p.m.
