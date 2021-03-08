CONWAY — The Kennett High ice hockey team is heading back to the Frozen Four.
The Eagles came from behind to top Belmont-Gilford 4-2 in the Division III quarterfinals at the Ham Arena on Saturday night to punch their ticket to the state semifinals.
The boys from Conway are scheduled to play Hollis-Brookline on Wednesday at 8 p.m. at the Everett Arena in Concord.
“Our kids deserve this, they've worked so hard to get to this point and overcome so many hurdles in this crazy COVID-19 year,” said Coach Michael Lane, who has now guided the Eagles to 12 Frozen Fours in his 14 seasons on the bench for the hometown flock. “For this group to go back again, it’s special. They deserve all the credit, they made it happen under tough circumstances."
Members of this year’s hockey team, coached by Lane and his three assistants — Justin Frechette, Mike Deyak and Dan Lucchetti — are seniors are Matt Cormier, Colby Hall, Brady Shaw and Bryson Wrobleski; junior Colby Olivier; sophomores are Noah Keefe, Jack Robinson, Sam Seavey and Wade Volo; and freshmen are James Dumas, Caiden Graves, Killian McPherson, Zach Moore and Robbie Murphy.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association allowed teams to play regionalized schedules to cut down on travel, and also adopted an open tournament format similar to the fall season. While boys and girls basketball, which also play an open tournament, and had its seedings determined by blind draw like soccer, volleyball and field hockey did in the fall, seedings for hockey were done based on winning percentages.
“Regional matchups were designated based upon overall W‐L record; head‐to‐head; and coin flip (records used were as of Feb. 24 to afford schools to schedule ice time),” the NHIAA website states under its open tournament concept.
Kennett was slotted in Region 4 along with Belmont-Gilford (6-7) and Laconia-Winnisquam-Inter-Lakes (3-5). KHS received the No. 1 seed while No. 2 B-G played and beat L-W-I, the No. 3, seeds, 4-3 last Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the Merrill Fay Arena in Laconia, the home barn for both clubs.
KHS and B-G met twice during the regular season with the Eagles winning 5-1 in Laconia on Feb. 17 and 4-0 in Conway on Feb. 20, but in both cases, the Bulldogs were missing players due to COVID quarantining.
On Saturday, both squads were at full-strength and it was a much tighter contest than the first two encounters. The Bulldogs had the better of the run of play in the opening period as the Eagles, who hadn’t played since Feb. 24 because their regular-season finale at L-W-I-R on Feb. 28 was canceled due to bad weather, looked a step slower than normal.
“It took us a little while to shake off the rust, but at the same time, you’ve got to give credit to Belmont-Gilford, they came ready to play,” Lane said.
B-G forward Owen Guerin had the best chance early when he darted down the left side and fired a shot from just inside the blue line, but Wrobleski was able to glove the puck out of the air with 8:50 left in the period.
Forty-nine seconds later, Bulldogs’ defender came oh-so-close to giving the visitors the lead but his shot clanked off the left goalpost.
B-G was the first onto the scoreboard and it was a pretty goal. Guerin dropped a pass behind to a hard-charging Zack Gilbert, who one-timed a blast over Wrobleski’s shoulder into the roof of the net with 3:56 left in the first frame.
Kennett outshot Belmont-Gilford 8-6 in the first period but trailed 1-0 at intermission.
“In between periods, we kind of hit the reset button,” Lane said. “I think we tried to get a little too cute on our line matchups. We decided to go with whoever is up next and the players deserve the credit for responding.”
The Eagles had more pep in their step in the second period and were able to knot the game at 1-1 2:35 into the frame. Cormier was deep down the right side when he flicked a puck on the net that beat goalie Colin McGreevy for the equalizer. Murphy and Volo were credited with assists on the goal.
“We talked about not being too cute,” Lane said of the first intermission. “Matt threw an off-balanced shot from a tough angle on the net, and a good thing happened.”
B-G nearly regained the lead 35 seconds later when Gilbert and Guerin went in on a two-on-one. Gilbert drew the defender and slid the puck to Guerin, but Wrobleksi thwarted the attempt from close range.
“Bryson was very solid,” Lane said. “That save could have been a huge turning point in the game.”
The Bulldogs appeared to have a golden opportunity to take that lead with 4:43 left in the period when they went on the power-play, but 12 seconds later they found themselves behind 2-1. Volo scored what might be the goal of the year. He won the race to a loose puck at center ice, fought off two defenders, and, while falling, deeked Mcgreevy one way and slid the puck the other into the back of the net.
“That was a special individual effort by Wade,” said Lane.
Kennett added to it leas with 2:05 left in the period when Olivier lit the lamp with a power-play goal. Volo fed the puck across the ice from the right side and the talented defender fired a blast into the roof of the net, making it 3-1. Murphy also had an assist on the goal.
Volvo capped off his four-point night with a goal with 8:16 to play, putting the hosts in front 4-1.
Kennett managed to kill off a five-on-three B-G power-play with two Eagles in the sin bin, but the Bulldogs did net a power-play tally with 5:15 to play when Guerin tucked home a rebound from close range.
The Eagles closed out the game on the power-play and controlled the puck for the final 1:58 and then celebrated with their fans. Saturday marked the first time all season that visiting spectators were allowed at a home sporting event. Each student-athlete for both teams was allowed to have two family members attend.
“It actually kind of felt like a playoff crowd on a lesser scale,” said Lane. “Both sets of fans were into the game which made it all the more fun for the kids. The atmosphere was great. It was nice to have a feeling of normalcy.”
The NHIAA announced Thursday, the Frozen Four and championship game for Division III will be held at the Everett Arena in Concord with the semifinals scheduled for Wednesday, March 10 at 4:15 and 8 p.m., and the finals are slated for Saturday, March 13, at 7:30 p.m.
The semifinals will put the winners of Region I and 3 against each other (Berlin-Gorham vs. Lebanon-Mount Royal at 4:14 p.m.) while the winners of Region 2 and 4 meets (Kennett vs. Hollis-Brookline) in the other half of the bracket.
The Eagles haven’t faced the Cavaliers since it upset them 3-2 in overtime in the first round of last year’s tournament. H-B has only played five games including two in the playoffs due to the virus. The Cavaliers beat Sanborn-Epping 3-1 in the first round and the topped Pembroke-Campbell, the No. 1 seed in the region, 6-3 on Saturday to reach the Frozen Four.
“They’re big and physical,” Lane said of the Cavaliers. “They’re a good hockey club that only graduated three players from last year. They’ll be tough — we’ll have our work cut out for sure,”
He added: “We’ve got to keep doing the things we’ve been doing all season — play good team defense, take care of the puck in front of Bryson and make the most of our opportunities when we get them.”
