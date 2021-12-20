CONWAY — With games coming fast and furiously this winter, the Kennett High girls’ basketball team knew one of the keys to a successful season is the ability to keep everyone healthy from COVID-19 and injury-free. While things have been good on the coronavirus front, the Eagles have been dealing with more than their share of sprained ankles.
Starting point guard and tri-captain Sydnie Chin netted nine points before suffering a twisted ankle at Milford on Dec. 13, which will most likely keep her sidelined until the holiday break. The injury came in a 60-47 win.
The Eagles went 1-2 on the week, following up the Milford (2-2) contest with a tough 57-44 loss at Laconia (3-0) on Wednesday, and a 51-44 setback at home to Lebanon (2-2) on Friday.
Kennett is 1-3 in Division II.
The Eagles ran into a red-hot Milford team.
“We played OK,” Larry Meader, Eagles’ head coach, said. “We still struggled a little bit with pressure. I talked to their coach afterward and he said this was their championship game. They were banking in threes and hitting shots from all over.”
He added: “Losing Syd really hurt. She came down on a girl’s ankle when she hit a three-pointer. The other girls stepped up and are going to need to step up until we get her back. We scored 60 points, so the offense was pretty good. Defensively, I don’t like that we gave up 47.
Kaylee McLellan led the Eagles in scoring with a career-high 14 points. Kaley Goodhart added 13; Catherine Chick, Chin and Hope Elias each had nine; Sam Sidoti, four; and Sam Habert Jaques, two.
In Laconia, Kennett led 35-30 after three frames and scored the first basket of the fourth quarter to lead 37-30 before the hosts outscored the girls from Conway 21-7 down the stretch.
“Once again, we couldn’t finish out the game,” said Meader. “We made a couple of bad decisions with the ball and it cost us. The last seven minutes we didn’t execute the way we needed to.”
He added: “It was a four-point game with 90 seconds to go. We called timeout and ran a play for a wide-open three but we missed it. We got the rebound, got off another shot and missed that one and then we had to foul. We did a nice job of breaking their full-court press but made bad decisions against their half-court defense.”
In the game, Elias suffered a twisted ankle but was able to return to the lineup on Friday.
“Laconia is a very go team,” Meader said. “They’re well-balanced both inside and out. They have a sophomore who is very good that Sam did a great job on, holding her to just seven points.”
Elias and McLellan led KHS with 11 points apiece. Goodhart added nine; Sidoti, six; and Habert Jaques, five.
Against Lebanon, the Eagles trailed by seven at the break, 27-20, but outscored their guest 9-6 in the quarter to trail 33-29 heading into the final frame.
Just 9 seconds into the fourth, Goodhart went down with an ankle sprain but did return to finish the game.
Kennett held the Raiders scoreless over a 5 minute stretch between the third and fourth quarters and was able to pull within two, 33-31 with 6:57 to play when McLellan, who was fouled on a three-pointer, knocked down two free throws.
McLellan, who was held scoreless in the first half, hit a three-pointer from the top of the right arch to knot the game at 37 with 4:30 left. She converted an old-fashioned three-point play (a hoop and free throw) with 2:57 remaining to tie the game at 40.
Lebanon rattled off the next nine points to pull away and secure the win.
McLellan led the Eagles with 14 points; Goodhart added 11; Chick, eight; Habert Jaques and Sidoti, four each; and Elias, three.
Kennett hosted Pembroke Academy (3-1) on Monday. Results were not known as of press time.
The Eagles are scheduled to host Berlin (0-1 in Division III) on Wednesday (6:30) in their final game before the holiday break.
