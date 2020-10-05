CONWAY — The Kennet High field hockey team improved to 5-0 on the season following a pair of impressive performances on the road last week. The Eagles won 5-0 over Winnisquam in Tilton on Wednesday and then ventured north of Pinkham Notch to top longtime rival Berlin 5-2.
“We played awesomely,” Coach Cassie Daley said following the Berlin win, which gave Kennett a regular-season sweep after winning 2-1 at home on Sept. 18. “The girls clicked against Winnisquam on Wednesday and played even better against Berlin. Our passing and communication were great.”
KHS is one of just four teams in Division II that remain undefeated at this stage of the season. Lebanon is 6-0; and John Stark and Souhegan are both 4-0.
Against Berlin (4-2, and currently sitting fifth in the Division III table), Kennett sophomore Tessa Capozzoli scored in her fifth straight game, finding the back of the cage twice against the Mountaineers. Senior Liz Koroski also scored twice while fellow senior Kathryn Hawkes also netted a goal.
Freshman Liza Graustein was solid in goal for the hometown flock as she recorded the fifth win of her young varsity career while the defense anchored by senior Ella Chandler was again rock-solid.
Kennett took the lead in the second minute and controlled play for long stretches of the match. When the Mountaineers did score, KHS responded quickly. After Berlin’s second goal pulled to 4-2, the Eagles rebuilt the three-goal cushion just 20 seconds lager.
“I’m really proud of the way we responded,” said Daley.
Against Winnisquam (2-3), the Kennett girls took a major step in their level of play.
“This game the girls finally just clicked,” Daley said. “This game you could just see that their communication, chemistry and intensity was in sync. Which makes sense because we would be around the same amount of practice and play time as if we started with a regular preseason before our first game (in a non-COVID-19 pandemic season).”
She added: “We talked about the girls really making sure they communicated on the field to help with their stick-to-stick passing and splitting the defense and that is what they did, which was so great to watch! During halftime, we also talked about getting scrappy in the circle and each goal doesn't need to be picture-perfect but just getting the job done.
Maddie Stewart, Jaelin Cummings, Capozzoli, Tatum Brett and Hawkes all scored goals in the win.
“We had five different goal scorers which was awesome,” said Daley.
Graustein turned away the three shots she faced for her second shutout of the season.
“Ella (Chandler) had an outstanding game,” Daley said. “Not only Ella but our whole defense really started to work on getting back if they got beat and slid to help the defender. All the girls played well so it is so hard to single out just one.”
She added: “I am just so proud of all the girls, both JV and varsity for how hard they are working and it is paying off. Crazy to think we are (more than) halfway done!”
Next up for the Eagles is a scheduled match under the lights on turf in Wolfeboro against Kingswood on Tuesday at 7 p.m. This kicks off a home-and-home week between the Knights (1-1) and Kennett. Kennett is slated to host Kingswood on Thursday at 4 p.m. in its final regular-season home game.
Kingswood split its opening two games, both against Plymouth, winning 3-1 at home last Thursday, but falling 2-1 on Saturday in Plymouth.
“We always have very good games with Kingwood,” Daley said. “We know they will be tough, especially at home on the turf.”
