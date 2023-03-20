KHS boys hoop - Ben Dougherty All State
Buy Now

Kennett High senior Ben Dougherty has been named Division II All-State, Honorable Mention for his play on the basketball court this winter. The New Hampshire Basketball Coaches Organization announced the selections last week. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)

CONCORD — Kennett High senior Ben Dougherty has been named Division II All-State, Honorable Mention for his play on the basketball court this winter. The New Hampshire Basketball Coaches Organization announced the selections last week. Dougherty led the Kennett boys in scoring this winter and helped the Eagles reach the Elite Eight.

KHS girls’ basketball Coach Larry Meader, who serves as the representative for Division II under the NHBCO, explained coaches can nominate up to four of their own players to the league website. They list the player’s name, school, height and position they play. Meader asks each coach to submit stats for their nominees, which he compiles and sends out to every coach.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.