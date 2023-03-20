Kennett High senior Ben Dougherty has been named Division II All-State, Honorable Mention for his play on the basketball court this winter. The New Hampshire Basketball Coaches Organization announced the selections last week. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
CONCORD — Kennett High senior Ben Dougherty has been named Division II All-State, Honorable Mention for his play on the basketball court this winter. The New Hampshire Basketball Coaches Organization announced the selections last week. Dougherty led the Kennett boys in scoring this winter and helped the Eagles reach the Elite Eight.
KHS girls’ basketball Coach Larry Meader, who serves as the representative for Division II under the NHBCO, explained coaches can nominate up to four of their own players to the league website. They list the player’s name, school, height and position they play. Meader asks each coach to submit stats for their nominees, which he compiles and sends out to every coach.
The voting is done on a point system with players receiving five points for a First-Team vote; three for Second-Team; and one for Honorable Mention.
Dougherty, who was presented with the prestigious Karl Seidenstuecker Award by Coach Jack Loynd at the annual Kennett High Winter Sports Awards last Wednesday, was a tri-captain for the Eagles this season along with fellow seniors Alex Clark and Evan Koroski.
Kennett went 10-10 this winter and as the No. 10 seed in the tournament went on the road to Peterborough and knocked off No. 7 ConVal 57-46. The Eagles saw their playoff run come to an end against No. 2 Pembroke, the eventual state runners-up, 60-36 in Concord.
Laconia junior Keaton Beck was selected as the Division II Player of the Year, while his coach, Stephen McDonough was named Coach of the Year.
Beck was tabbed for All-State, First-Team along with seniors Angel Castro of Manchester West, Kayden Roberts of Laconia, Matt Canavan of Souhegan, Joe Gutwein of ConVal and Mike Strazzserik of Portsmouth.
Named All-State, Second-Team were seniors Brandon Dukette of Merrimack Valley along with Aiden Scott-Beaulac and Max Shosa of Manchester West, and juniors Dom Herrling and Zach James of Pelham and Coe-Brown’s Connor Bagnell.
Honorable Mention selectees along with Dougherty were Pembroke junior Joe Fitzgerald; Souhegan junior Nolan Colby; Bow freshman Jake Reardon; Coe-Brown seniors Thomas Flanagan and Hugh Hamilton; Pembroke senior Joshua Pilotte; Milford senior Chuck Urda; Pelham senior Jake Cawthorn; Lebanon senior Dawson Bates; Hanover freshman Ryan McLaughlin; Souhegan seniors Joe Bernosconi and Nate Stiles; Laconia junior Carson Tucker; and Oyster River senior Mason Tatarian.
Named to the All-Defensive Team were Souhegan’s Colby; Pelham’s Cawthron; Pembroke’s Strazzserik; Coe-Brown’s Bagnell and Manchester West’s Tevin Edmunds.
In other awards, Tatarian received the Jack Ford Award.
Initiated in 2007, the scholar awards are named after Jack Ford, the NHBCO founder and a longtime Winnacunnet and Hampton basketball coach and teacher. Ford, who died in 2010, encouraged study and service as well as sports and sportsmanship.’
William Bo Dean of Souhegan was named the Sub Varsity Coach of the Year.
