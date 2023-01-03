The Kennett High boys’ and girls’ basketball teams one again helped to brighten the holiday season. The Eagles had their annual shoot-a-thon on Dec. 4 to raise money for Angels and Elves. Presenting a check for $2,800 to Marie Lee are team captains Sydnie Chin, Evan Korosi, Hope Elias, Alex Clark and Sam Sidoti. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Kennett High senior Ben Dougherty was named to the All-Tournament Team at the 43rd annual Mike Lee Holiday Basketball Bash in Farmington last week. (COURTESY BALL 603)
Kennett High junior Kaley Goodhart was named to the All-Tournament Team at the 43rd annual Mike Lee Holiday Basketball Bash in Farmington last week. (COURTESY BALL 603)
Kennett High senior Kaylee McLellan was named to the All-Tournament Team at the 43rd annual Mike Lee Holiday Basketball Bash in Farmington last week. (COURTESY BALL 60
CONWAY — Three Eagles received All-Tournament honors at the 43rd annual Mike Lee Holiday Basketball Bash in Farmington last week — junior Kaley Goodhart and senior Kaylee McLellan for the girls and senior Ben Dougherty for the boys.
Joining Dougherty on the team were MVP Anakin Underhill of Belmont; Jake Avery, Lin-Wood; Jordan Berko, Farmington; Hugh Hamilton, Coe-Brown; Jack Kasnof, Derryfield; Alex Leslie, Profile; Sam Reposa, Belmont; Quinn Slater, Coe-Brown; and Dominic Starr, Somersworth.
Joining Goodhart and McLellan on the team for the girls were MVP Chole Gannon and teammate Channa Gannon of Coffee County (Tenn.); May Brown, Profile; Emma Gillis, Sanborn; Courtney Kaplan, Franklin; and Darci Stone, Belmont.
The Kennett girls, who reached the finals for the fifth straight year, went 3-1 on the week. The Eagles put the defensive clamps on Noble 72-12 on Dec. 26; thumped Sanborn 70-15 on Dec. 28; and tamed the host Farmington Tigers 75-30 on Dec. 29, but fell 54-33 to Coffee County (Tenn.) in the finals on Dac. 30.
The KHS boys went 1-2, opening play on Dec. 26 with all 11 members of the team scoring in an 80-24 victory over Franklin. The defending two-time champion Eagles saw their title defense come to an end when Derryfield beat the boys from Conway 64-46 on Dec. 28. The hometown flock wrapped up their tourney with a 64-41 victory over Lin-Wood on Dec. 29.
