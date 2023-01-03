CONWAY — Three Eagles received All-Tournament honors at the 43rd annual Mike Lee Holiday Basketball Bash in Farmington last week — junior Kaley Goodhart and senior Kaylee McLellan for the girls and senior Ben Dougherty for the boys.

Joining Dougherty on the team were MVP Anakin Underhill of Belmont; Jake Avery, Lin-Wood; Jordan Berko, Farmington; Hugh Hamilton, Coe-Brown; Jack Kasnof, Derryfield; Alex Leslie, Profile; Sam Reposa, Belmont; Quinn Slater, Coe-Brown; and Dominic Starr, Somersworth.

