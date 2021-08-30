CONWAY — Solid but room for improvement was how Coach Camden Clark summed up the Kennett High boys’ soccer team’s season-opening performance last Friday. The Eagles fell 1-0 to two-time, pre-COVID-19 pandemic state champs ConVal at home.
For ConVal, it was the Cougar's first regular-season match in two years. The boys from Peterborough were coming off back-to-back Division II championships but did not play last fall due to the pandemic.
Clark became the first Kennett High alumnus to coach the varsity program when he took over the nest last year. The Eagles went 4-4 on the season, losing out on a few matches down the stretch because the opposing school came down with COVID-19.
“Overall, I’m happy with how the season turned out because at one point I didn’t know if we would have a season,” Clark said last October. “When it turned out we could start in-person practice I was over the moon.”
The Eagles fell in the post-season on the road to rival Kingswood 2-0.
“We’re playing a lot of teams that we did not play last year,” Clark said, pointing out that due to the pandemic, the New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association adopted a regionalized schedule and had an open tournament for all teams.
Kennett lost seniors Colby Eastwood, Riley Hayes, Bryce Hill, Matt Nordwick, Dalton Petell and Aidan Sherlock to graduation last June.
Clark was a three-year starter in goal for the Eagles and earned All-State Honorable Mention laurels his senior year in 2014.
Joining Clark on the coaching staff is Reid Clark, his brother, who took over the reins of the junior varsity program last year and hopes to be the varsity assistant this fall. Former KHS standout Zach Bradley is the new junior varsity coach.
There are currently 31 boys out for the program.
Preseason opened for the soccer team on Aug. 16. The Eagles did a lot of double-sessions with practice in the morning and evening. The hometown flock was able to play two friendly exhibition matches. The Eagles fell 3-2 on penalty kicks to the alumni and then dropped a well-played 3-2 contest at home against state-line neighbors Fryeburg Academy last Wednesday.
“We’ve got to talk a ton more,” Clark said following the Fryeburg contest. “They are just so quiet, and they’re not a shy bunch in practice, but once that whistle blows they all decide to shut their mouths.”
He added: “The biggest positive of the day was we moved the ball well. The fitness is definitely good, too.”
Clark said the communication was much better against ConVal. The visitors had the run of play early in the first half, but the KHS defense was solid behind sophomore center backs Robbie Murphy and Liam Narducci along with goalie Aidan Colbath.
The Eagles were forced to deal with the injury bug in this contest. Just 5:50 into the first half, senior Ethan Clay-Storm, one of three tri-captains along with fellow senior Jack Cryans and junior Alex Clark, sustained an ankle injury, which kept him out for about 20 minutes.
Starting goalie Aidan Colbath, a junior made a nice save on a shot from 20 yards out seven minutes into the match. With 26:40 left in the half, Colbath went to the bench after colliding with a ConVal forward. Senior Aubrey Narducci replaced him in the net and was probably Kennett’s man of the match, making a handful of clutch saves.
Colbath got back into the match with seven minutes left in the half, playing as an outside midfielder.
Kennett’s best chance in the first half came six minutes before the break. Midfielder Willem Badger lofted a nice cross from the left side off a corner kick, the ball bounced around in the penalty area, falling to Ty Montowski, who got off a shot, but the ConVal defense was able to clear it.
The contest was deadlocked a 0-0 at the half.
In the second half, the Cougars hit the crossbar with 36:50 to play, and eight minutes later had a shot cleared off the line by Will Metz.
ConVal got the game’s lone goal from Nate Pimental, who trapped a cross and then redirected a shot into the upper left side of the net with 21:46 left in regulation time.
Kennett had its best spell of the match over the next 12 minutes, creating a pair of good scoring chances. With 15:50 left, Badger had a shot from 19 yards go just wide of the left post.
Seven minutes later, Clay-Storm made a nice individual move to create space for a shot from just inside the penalty area that was saved by the ConVal goalie.
With five minutes to play, Narducci made two sensational point-blank saves but was injured on the second shot when he collided with a Cougar. Narducci had to be transported from the field by ambulance with a back injury. The match was not resumed.
“Aubrey is doing well,” Clark said at Media Day on Monday. “He’ll hopefully be back in about a week.”
This year, KHS has a 16-match regular season, playing home-and-home contests with rivals Plymouth, Berlin and Kingswood along with individual games against ConVal, Sanborn, Hollis-Brookline, Pelham, Manchester West, Milford, Merrimack Valley, Pembroke, Oyster River and Souhegan.
Kennett (0-1) is scheduled to host Plymouth (1-0) on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
The Bobcats opened their season Friday with a 3-2 win on the road over Coe-Brown in Northwood.
The Eagles are slated to close out the week with a trip to Kingston to play Sanborn on Thursday at 4 p.m., weather permitting.
