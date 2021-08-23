CONWAY — Parker Coleman, a senior and captain of the Kennett High baseball team, has been selected to the Baseball Coaches of New Hampshire’s Division II All-State, First-Team squad.
Coleman was the lone Eagle chosen for First-Team, Second-Team or Honorable Mention this spring.
“I was hoping to get a couple more on there,” said Josh McAllister, Eagles’ head coach.” More than 50 kids were nominated for the 18 (First-Team) spots. Souhegan actually nominated 10 players for First-Team.”
Coleman, who will attend Bridgton Academy this fall, was arguably the state’s best leadoff man this spring. The talented centerfielder who also saw time on the mound and played some shortstop had a .474 batting average; an on-base percentage of .600. He collected 18 hits in 12 games and scored 16 runs.
Coleman belted two home runs along with six doubles and drove in eight runs this season. He also stole an amazing 24 bases in just a dozen games.
“Parker did everything we asked and more,” McAllister said. “He had a phenomenal season.”
McAllister, who is among the veteran coaches in Division II with seven years in the dugout for the Eagles, said he lobbied for Second Team All-State recognition for seniors Brady King and Noah Barrows and hoped for Honorable Mention accolades for Bridger Viger.
Barrows, who was rock-solid defensively at shortstop, was an impressive 3-0 on the mound in 24 innings pitched while compiling a 2.33 earned run average.
King had a .351 batting average; collected 13 hits; drove in 11 runs; was second on the team in stolen bases with 12; and scored eight runs.
Joining Coleman on the First-Team squad were senior Griffin Wheeler, Merrimack Valley; seniors Austin Hazzard and Brady Phillibote, John Stark; sophomores Sam Sacerdote and Ben Williams, Hanover; junior Ethan Clark, Bow; junior Adam Stewart, St. Thomas; senior Coel Paro, Kingswood; senior Cole Johnson, Plymouth; seniors Brandon Hsu and Drew Gryniewicz, Hollis-Brookline; freshman Nolan Colby and junior Kyan Bashaw, Souhegan; junior Jack MLammi, Milford; senior Cameron Haynes, Laconia; senior Eddy Sauzo Rojas, Manchester West; and senior Foch Lovejoy, Oyster River.
Receiving Second-Team laurels were junior Ben Rose, Merrimack Valley; senior Owen Taylor, Stevens; junior Hohn Hill, Hanover; senior Thomas Trumble and junior Jacob Pelletier, Coe-Brown; junior Braeden Faizarano, Lebanon; senior Nolan Duquette, Sanborn; senior Drew Swinvrton, Kingwood; junior Dylan Dufor, Souhegan; senior Ben O’Connell, Milford; sophomores Scott Paquette and Alex Carroll, Pelham; senior Logan Dee, Laconia; senior Alex Moore and junior Nathan Innerfield, John Stark; senior Connor Toriello, St. Thomas; senior Andrew Baxter, Plymouth; and junior Ryan Ardine, Pembroke Academy.
Garnering Honorable Mention were junior Dylan Chambers, Stevens; junior Calvin Bates, senior Jon Carrier senior Zach Howland, Lebanon; senior Justin Stirt, Kingswood; sophomore Jack Lager and junior Paul Vachon, Hollis-Brookline; seniors Nick Wilson, David Rieth and Reese Colby, Souhegan; junior Jacob Plamondon, Manchester West; junior Jack Poltras, Oyster River; junior Zack Boyd, ConVal; senior Ben McKean, John Stark; junior Casey Graham, Hanover; sophomore Jonny Pelletier, Coe-Brown; senior Derek Grimes, St. Thomas; and sophomore Trice Cote, Milford.
In the Division II playoffs this season, in the semifinals, Kingswood hosted St. Thomas but fell 5-1 on June 9, while in the other semi, John Stark went to Souehgan and won 11-5.
In the championship game at Holman Stadium in Nashua on June 12, John Stark topped St. Thomas 10-3 to win the Division II title.
Kennett lost six seniors — Sean Reginer, Noah Barrows, Riley Gavett, Harrison Keeler, Brady King and Parker Coleman — to graduation last month.
"I’ve had a lot of good groups over the last seven years,” McAllister said, “but this group ranks right up there. They remained completely positive throughout everything we went through. They embraced everyone on the team and showed them what it means to be part of Kennett baseball.”
